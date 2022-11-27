FIFA 23: How to complete Road to the World Cup Christian Eriksen SBC – Requirements and solutions

A year after a cardiac episode, Christian Eriksen is back with the Danish national team. With Denmark back in the World Cup, it seems rather fitting that the latest content update includes a beloved football figure among fans worldwide. On November 27, a new 87 OVR Road to the World Cup card of Eriksen dropped in FIFA 23, and this item is obtainable by completing a new Squad Building Challenge. Let’s take a look at the card and the SBC requirements for this challenge, plus some solutions that should be of help.

How to complete Christian Eriksen SBC

To complete this Road to the World Cup Squad Building Challenge, you will need to fill up one lineup of 11 players. Here are the requirements for this particular SBC:

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Solutions

This Squad Building Challenge will cost around 35,000-40,000 Coins on the FUT market. While 87 OVR Eriksen doesn’t have phenomenal Pace, it’s hard to find midfielder who have the ball-handling and passing skills that this card possesses. And, RTTWC Eriksen has 4-star Skill Moves and 5-star Weak Foot. The price may be a bit inflated, but this is nonetheless a solid addition to any FUT team.

Here’s a look at potential solutions:

RB Ricardo Pereira (83 OVR)

CM Carlos Soler (83 OVR)

CB Alessandro Bastoni (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

LM Iker Muniain (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This SBC will expire on December 10.