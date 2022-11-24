FIFA 23: How to complete World Cup Hero Fernando Morientes SBC – Requirements and solutions

On November 24, EA Sports and the FIFA 23 team released the latest World Cup Hero Squad Building Challenge for FUT. This one features a Hero from the LaLiga, in former Real Madrid star striker Fernando Morientes. So, how can you add the new 90 OVR Morientes, one that has 4-star Skill Moves and Weak Foot attributes, to your team? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Fernando Morientes SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this World Cup Hero SBC, FIFA players will need to complete three different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Top Form

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Spain

Starting players – 11

Spain players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

LaLiga

Starting players – 11

LaLiga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 180,000 Coins.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Top Form

RW Matteo Politano (81 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerriero (82 OVR)

CB Mathias Ginter (82 OVR)

CB Toby Alderweireld (82 OVR)

ST Luis Muriel (82 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

CAM David Silva (83 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

TOTW RM Otavio (84 OVR)

Spain

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

CB Gerard Pique (83 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

RB Ricard Pereira (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (84 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR)

LaLiga

TOTW RM Otavio (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

GK Kevin Trapp (86 OVR)

GK Parejo (86 OVR)

CM Marco Verrati (87 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

CDM Rodri (87 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on December 8.