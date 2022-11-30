FIFA 23: How to complete Road to the World Cup Kaoru Mitoma Silver Stars Objectives challenge

Because of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, no new Team of the Week went live in FIFA 23 on November 30. However, the Silver Stars challenges have not been paused. The latest Silver Stars challenge features a 74 OVR Road to the World Cup card of Brighton and Japan national team midfielder Kaoru Mitoma as the primary reward. This card has decent very good stats for a Silver card, including 87 Pace and 4-star Skill Moves. How can you get the 74 OVR Mitoma? Let’s take a look.

Related: FIFA 23: How to complete World Cup Icon Bastian Schweinsteiger SBC – Requirements and solutions

How to complete Kaoru Mitoma Silver Stars Objectives challenge

Screenshot by Gamepur

For those unfamiliar with Silver Stars objectives or FUT in general, FIFA players will need to complete three objectives for this challenge. These objectives must be completed within the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge game mode. The Silver Lounge is an online friendly — which has no bearing on your club record or contract status of your players — in which users must play with a team full of Silver cards, and just Silver cards.

To find the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge mode:

Go to the FUT hub.

Scroll to ‘Play,’ and then select the Friendlies option.

Pick the Play Online tab, and locate the Silver Lounge.

Here are the objectives that must be completed this week for the RTTWC Kaoru Mitoma:

Win 3 – Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Score 8 – Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Assist 6 – Assist six goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

Players who complete all three will receive 150 XP and the untradeable 74 OVR Kaoru Mitoma player item.

This challenge will expire on December 7.