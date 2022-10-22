FIFA 23: How to complete Rulebreakers Dodo SBC – Requirements and solutions

On October 22, EA Sports and the FIFA 23 released yet another Rulebreakers Squad Building Challenge. This one features Fiorentina RB Dodo, a fast defender who has 85 Defending and 90 Pace. This card should be a card of interest in Football Ultimate Team, but how can you add it to your collection? Let’s take a look at the requirements for this SBC, and some solutions that may be of assistance.

How to complete Rulebreakers Dodo SBC

To complete this Rulebreakers SBC in full, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Top Form

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

85+ OVR players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Serie A

Starting players – 11

Serie A players – Min. 1

86+ OVR players – Min. 2

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 60,000-65,000 Coins.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Top Form

GK Neto (81 OVR)

GK Andre Onana (82 OVR)

GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)

GK Lopes (82 OVR)

GK David Soria (82 OVR)

GK Lukasz Fabianski (82 OVR)

GK Alex Remiro (82 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

TOTW LW Cody Gakpo (85 OVR)

Serie A

RB Ricardo Pereira (83 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

CAM Piotr Zielinski (83 OVR)

CM Luis Alberto (83 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

ST Ciro Immobile (86 OVR)

CF Paulo Dybala (86 OVR)

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on October 29.