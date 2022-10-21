FIFA 23: How to complete Rulebreakers Luuk de Jong Objectives challenge

Week 2 of the FIFA 23 Rulebreakers promo is live, and it comes with brand new content. For this week, users can attempt to obtain an 86 OVR card of PSV striker Luuk de Jong. This card can be obtained by completing a series of Objectives. So, how can you get these Objectives done? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Rulebreakers de Jong Objectives challenge

In order to complete this Rulebreakers challenge, you must complete four separate objectives. All of these will need to be completed in limited-time Rulebreakers Rebels friendly. Here, users will compete against online Friendly competition, using teams that meet a certain set of objectives.

The four objectives are as follows:

Dutch Delight– Score seven goals with Dutch players in the Live FUT Friendly: Rulebreakers Rebels (rewards are 75+ OVR Rated Rare Player and 300 XP) Master Vision – Assist six goals with Through Balls using players from Eredivisie in the Live FUT Friendly: Rulebreakers Rebels (rewards are Gold Pack and 300 XP) Sensational Brace – Score at least two goals using Dutch players in seven separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Rulebreakers Rebels (rewards are Two Players Pack and 300 XP) Triple Win – Win three matches with min. three Eredivisie players and min. three Dutch players in your starting lineup in the Live FUT Friendly: Rulebreakers Rebels (rewards are Small Electrum Players Pack and 300 XP)

Complete all four, and you will receive the 86 OVR de Jong and 300 XP.

Here are the requirements needed to play in the Rulebreakers Rebels friendly:

Loan players – Max. 1

Clubs – Min. 3

Countries/Regions – Min. 3

As long as you mix up the different clubs, there really isn’t too much to the requirements. However, you will need to use at least three Eredivisie and Dutch players to get the fourth objective done. Plus, you will need to score with Dutch players. Players like POTM or TOTW Cody Gakpo, Frenkie de Jong, Memphis Depay, Steven Berghuis, Dusan Tadic, and Brian Brobbey are all potential options

This challenge is slated to expire on October 28.