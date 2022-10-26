FIFA 23: How to complete Rulebreakers Jay Rodriguez Silver Stars Objectives challenge

On the heels of a big Team of the Week, EA Sports and the FIFA 23 team released a new Rulebreakers player item on October 26. This card is available through the latest Silver Stars challenge, which features a 74 OVR card of Burnley striker Jay Rodriguez. This card should be a solid option for those who regularly play the Silver Lounge, thanks to this item’s 4* Weak Foot and 84 Shooting How can you get the English striker? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Rulebreakers Rodriguez Silver Stars Objectives challenge

For those unfamiliar with Silver Stars objectives or FUT in general, FIFA players will need to complete three objectives for this challenge. These objectives must be completed within the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge game mode. The Silver Lounge is an online friendly — which has no bearing on your club record or contract status of your players — in which users must play with a team full of Silver cards, and just Silver cards.

To find the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge mode:

Go to the FUT hub.

Scroll to ‘Play,’ and then select the Friendlies option.

Pick the Play Online tab, and locate the Silver Lounge.

Here are the objectives that must be completed this week for the Rulebreakers Rodriguez:

Win 3 – Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Score 8 – Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Assist 6 – Assist six goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

Players who complete all three will receive 150 XP and the untradeable 74 OVR Jay Rodriguez player item.

This challenge expires on November 2.