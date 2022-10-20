FIFA 23: How to complete Rulebreakers Lorenzo Insigne SBC – Requirements and solutions

New Toronto FC winger Lorenzo Insigne seemly broke all the norms earlier this year, leaving Napoli to head to the MLS. And now, Insigne is officially a Rulebreaker in FIFA 23. A new Rulebreakers SBC is live in FIFA 23, as players have the chance to obtain an 87 OVR card of the Italian LW. So, how can you get Insigne and add him to your collection? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Rulebreakers Insigne SBC

In order to complete this Rulebreakers Squad Building Challenge, FUT players will need to complete just one lineup. This lineup is set to the 4-2-3-1 formation.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Starting players – 11

Italy players – Min. 1

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 35,000 Coins. Considering how good this card look, especially with 4* Skill Moves and Weak Foot, this card is a strong option for virtually any kind of FUT team.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

TOTW ST Joselu (83 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

CB Alessandro Bastoni (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

LM Iker Muniain (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on January 21, 2023.