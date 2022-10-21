FIFA 23: How to complete Rulebreakers Sheraldo Becker SBC – Requirements and solutions

It’s time for another Player Pick Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 23. On October 21, EA Sports and the FIFA team released a new SBC in FUT, featuring Union Berlin striker Sheraldo Becker. There are two 86 OVR Beckers to choose from, one that has 82 Passing and 75 Dribbling, while the other has 78 Passing and 87 Dribbling. We’ll leave the choice to you (although the latter one is extremely tempting), but here’s how you can get to the choice pack.

How to complete Rulebreakers Becker SBC

To complete this Rulebreakers SBC in full, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Bundesliga

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

85+ OVR players – Min. 2

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

84-Rated

Starting players – 11

86+ OVR players – Min. 2

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 60,000 Coins.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Bundesliga

GK Andre Onana (82 OVR)

GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)

GK Lopes (82 OVR)

GK David Soria (82 OVR)

GK Lukasz Fabianski (82 OVR)

GK Alex Remiro (82 OVR)

GK Aaron Ramsdale (82 OVR)

GK Geronimo Rulli (82 OVR)

GK Alex Remiro (82 OVR)

ST Iago Aspas (85 OVR)

CB Niklas Sule (85 OVR)

84-Rated Squad

RB Ricardo Pereira (83 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

CAM Piotr Zielinski (83 OVR)

CM Luis Alberto (83 OVR)

LWB Angelino (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

ST Ciro Immobile (86 OVR)

CF Paulo Dybala (86 OVR)

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on October 28.