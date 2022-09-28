FIFA 23: How to complete Ryan Christie Silver Stars Objectives challenge

It’s a new year of Football Ultimate Team (FUT) in FIFA 23, but the Silver Stars challenges are back. Week 1 of the Team of the Week is here, but one Silver Team of the Week can be obtained by completing certain objectives in FUT. This Team of the Week item is a 74 OVR card of AFC Bournemouth midfielder Ryan Christie, an item that has 85 Pace and 4* Weak Foot. So, how can you get the Scottish midfielder? Let’s take a look.

How to complete TOTW Ryan Christie Silver Stars Objectives challenge

Screenshot by Gamepur

For those unfamiliar with Silver Stars objectives or FUT in general, FIFA players will need to complete three objectives for this challenge. These objectives must be completed within the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge game mode. The Silver Lounge is an online friendly — which has no bearing on your club record or contract status of your players — in which users must play with a team full of Silver cards, and just Silver cards.

To find the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge mode:

Go to the FUT hub.

Scroll to ‘Play,’ and then select the Friendlies option.

Pick the Play Online tab, and locate the Silver Lounge.

Here are the objectives that must be completed this week for the TOTW Ryan Christie:

Win 3 – Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Score 8 – Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Assist 6 – Assist six goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

Players who complete all three will receive 150 XP and the untradeable 74 OVR Ryan Christie player item.

This challenge expires on October 5.