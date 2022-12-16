FIFA 23: How to complete Showdown Angel Correa vs Dayot Upamecano SBCs – Requirements and solutions

After a long month, the 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to end on Sunday. Just two teams remain, as Argentina and France will face off to decide the winner of it all. To celebrate the final, two new Showdown cards are now in FIFA 23’s FIFA Ultimate Team. FUT players can get 86 OVR player items of striker Angel Correa and defender Dayot Upamecano. Here’s how you can get both.

Related: FIFA 23: How to complete Moments Benjamin Pavard Objectives challenge

How to complete Correa & Upamecano SBCs

First, here’s a look at the two cards:

Angel Correa

Screenshot by Gamepur

Dayot Upamecano

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two SBCs for this special Showdown challenge, FIFA players will need to complete six different lineups, three each for Correa and Upamecano. Each has its own unique set of requirements. However, the reward for each set of lineups is the card that corresponds with a player. For example, the Correa card can be obtained by completing just Correa’s SBC. If you want both cards, you’ll need to complete both.

Since this is the World Cup final, it goes without saying that only one team can come out on top. If Argentina wins it all, Correa would get a +2 boost, and vice versa for Upamecano should the French go back-to-back. Because this game cannot end in a tie, only one player can get a boost from this game.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Angel Correa

Argentina

Starting players – 11

Argentina players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Top Form

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

LaLiga

Starting players – 11

LaLiga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Dayot Upamecano

France

Starting players – 11

France players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Top Form

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Bundesliga

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

88+ OVR players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

There are no Chemistry requirements for either SBC.

Solutions

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Angel Correa

Argentina

GK Lopes (82 OVR)

CB Gerard Pique (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

LW Lorenzo Insigne (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

Top Form

CM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)

CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

LM Filip Kostic (85 OVR)

TOTW GK Gregor Kobel (85 OVR)

GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

LaLiga

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

GK Kevin Trapp (86 OVR)

GK Parejo (86 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (87 OVR)

CDM Rodri (87 OVR)

Dayot Upamecano

France

GK Lopes (82 OVR)

CB Gerard Pique (83 OVR)

ST Antoine Griezmann (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

LW Lorenzo Insigne (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

Top Form

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

LW Mikel Oyarzabal (84 OVR)

CDM Declan Rice (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

LM Filip Kostic (85 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

CB Niklas Sule (85 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

TOTW GK Gregor Kobel (85 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR)

Bundesliga

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

LM Filip Kostic (85 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

CB Niklas Sule (85 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (85 OVR)

LB Jordi Alba (85 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR)

CDM Marcelo Brozovic (86 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

GK Gianluigi Donnrumma (88 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on December 18.