FIFA 23: How to complete Showdown Jacob Murphy vs. John Stones SBCs – Requirements and solutions

With Arsenal running at the top of the Premier League table, each game is important for Manchester City. A new set of FIFA 23 Showdown Squad Building Challenges highlights a massive clash for Man City on March 4, when it takes on Newcastle United in Premier League action. 87 OVR Showdown cards of Newcastle midfielder Jacob Murphy and Manchester City CB John Stones are now live in FUT, and here’s how you can get each.

How to complete Murphy & Stones SBCs

First, here’s a look at the two cards:

Jacob Murphy

John Stones

There are two SBC sets for this Showdown challenge. You’ll need to complete two lineups for Murphy, and one for the Man City defender. The reward for each set corresponds with the player. So, if you want Murphy, you won’t also need to complete Stones’ SBC.

The requirements for both sets are as follows:

Jacob Murphy

England

Starting players – 11

England players – Min. 1

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Premier League

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

John Stones

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

TOTW players – Min. 1

87+ OVR players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 86

Solutions

Jacob Murphy

England

RB Danilo (80 OVR)

GK Adan (81 OVR)

CDM Tomas Soucek (81 OVR)

RW Carlos Vela (81 OVR)

GK Aaron Ramsdale (82 OVR)

GK Lopes (82 OVR)

GK Alex Remiro (82 OVR)

CB Willi Orban (82 OVR)

CB Toby Alderweireld (82 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerriero (82 OVR)

TOTW CAM Lee Jae Sung (83 OVR)

Premier League

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

LW Lorenzo Insigne (84 OVR)

CB Giorgio Chiellini (84 OVR)

CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

GK Kevin Trapp (86 OVR)

GK Hugo Lloris (87 OVR)

RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (87 OVR)

John Stones

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

GK Lucas Hradkecy (83 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

TOTW ST Anderson Talisca (87 OVR)

CB Ruben Dias (88 OVR)

CAM Bernardo Silva (88 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This SBC set expires on March 4.