FIFA 23: How to complete Showdown Mario Pasalic vs Enzo Fernandez SBCs – Requirements and solutions

We have now reached the semifinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Croatia and Argentina will square off in the final four, with only one being able to move on to the final. On December 12, EA Sports and the FIFA 23 team released two new Showdown Squad Building Challenges, that feature Croatia’s Mario Pasalic and Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez as the marquee rewards. So, how can you add both to your collection? Let’s take a look.

Related: FIFA 23: How to complete World Cup Icon Hristo Stoichkov SBC – Requirements and solutions

How to complete Pasalic & Fernandez SBCs

First, here’s a look at the two cards:

Mario Pasalic

Enzo Fernandez

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two SBCs for this special Showdown challenge, FIFA players will need to complete three different lineups, one for Pasalic and two for Fernandez. Each has its own unique set of requirements. However, the reward for each set of lineups is the card that corresponds with a player. For example, the Pasalic card can be obtained by completing just Pasalic’s SBC. If you want both cards, you’ll need to complete both.

It’s also worth keeping in mind that these players can upgrade. If Argentina defeats Croatia, Fernandez would get a +2 boost, and vice versa for Pasalic should the Croatians advance. Because this game cannot end in a tie, only one player can get a boost from this game.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Mario Pasalic

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Enzo Fernandez

Top Form

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

84-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

86+ OVR players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

There are no Chemistry requirements for either SBC.

Solutions

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Mario Pasalic

GK Lopes (82 OVR)

CB Gerard Pique (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

LW Lorenzo Insigne (84 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

TOTW GK Gregor Kobel (85 OVR)

Enzo Fernandez

Top Form

GK Andre Onana (82 OVR)

GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)

GK Aaron Ramsdale (82 OVR)

GK David Soria (82 OVR)

GK Alex Remiro (82 OVR)

GK Lopes (82 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

TOTW RM Otavio (84 OVR)

84-Rated Squad

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

GK Unai Simon (83 OVR)

CM Carlos Soler (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

LW Mikel Oyarzabal (84 OVR)

CDM Declan Rice (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on December 13.