FIFA 23: How to complete Showdown Mattia Zaccagni vs Eljif Elmas SBC – Requirements and solutions

The FIFA 23 Showdown theme continued on February 28, as two new Showdown Squad Building Challenges went live in Ultimate Team. Latium (Lazio) LW Mattia Zaccagni and Napoli CAM Eljif Elmas both have 87 OVR cards, and each has a chance of receiving upgrades. So, how can you get one or both? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Zaccagni & Elmas SBCs

First, here’s a look at the two cards:

Mattia Zaccagni

Screenshot by Gamepur

Eljif Elmas

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two SBC sets for this Showdown challenge. You’ll need to complete two lineups for Zaccagni, and two for Elmas. The reward for each set corresponds with the player. So, if you want Zaccagni, you won’t also need to complete Elmas’ SBC.

The requirements for both sets are as follows:

Mattia Zaccagni

Italy

Starting players – 11

Italy players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 82

Serie A

Starting players – 11

Serie A players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Eljif Elmas

Tactical Emulation

Starting players – 11

Napoli players – Min. 1

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Serie A

Starting players – 11

Serie A players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Solutions

Expect to pay about 70,000 for the two lineups that are needed for the 87 OVR Zaccagni. The Elmas SBC will cost a little bit more, around 90,000. Here are solutions for both sets.

Mattia Zaccagni

Italy

RB Danilo (80 OVR)

GK Adan (81 OVR)

CF Nicolo Zaniolo (81 OVR)

RW Carlos Vela (81 OVR)

GK Aaron Ramsdale (82 OVR)

GK Lopes (82 OVR)

GK Alex Remiro (82 OVR)

CB Willi Orban (82 OVR)

CB Toby Alderweireld (82 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerriero (82 OVR)

TOTW ST Tom Bradshaw (83 OVR)

Serie A

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

CB Giorgio Chiellini (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)

LW Iker Muniain (84 OVR)

Eljif Elmas

Tactical Emulation

CB Sebastian Coates (82 OVR)

CB Willi Orban (82 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

CM Koke (83 OVR)

CAM Piotr Zielinski (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

CM Ruben Neves (83 OVR)

TOTW ST Tom Bradshaw (83 OVR)

Serie A

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

CAM Piotr Zielinski (83 OVR)

CB Giorgio Chiellini (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)

LW Iker Muniain (84 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This SBC set expires on March 2.