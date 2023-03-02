FIFA 23: How to complete Showdown Wout Weghorst vs. Harvey Elliott SBCs – Requirements and solutions

A massive Premier League match is set for March 5, as the Reds will take on Carabao Cup winner Manchester United. In preparation of the match, EA Sports and the FIFA 23 released two new Showdown cards that focus on the matchup. 88 OVR cards of Manchester United attacker Wout Weghorst and Liverpool CAM Harvey Elliott are now live in FUT for a limited time, and here’s how you can get one or both.

How to complete Weghorst & Elliott SBCs

First, here’s a look at the two cards:

Wout Weghorst

Screenshot by Gamepur

Harvey Elliott

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two SBC sets for this Showdown challenge. You’ll need to complete three lineups for Weghorst, and three for Elliott. The reward for each set corresponds with the player. So, if you want Elliott, you won’t also need to complete Weghorst’s SBC.

The requirements for both sets are as follows:

Wout Weghorst

Manchester United

Starting players – 11

Manchester United players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Top Form

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

87-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Harvey Elliott

Liverpool

Starting players – 11

Liverpool players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Top Form

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

87-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

Team Overall Rating – Min. 87

Solutions

Both are extremely expensive. The two cards cost about 350,000 Coins as of this writing, so be very careful with the FUT wallet, should you want either of the two. Let’s take a look at solutions for these challenges:

Wout Weghorst

Manchester United

CB Sebastian Coates (82 OVR)

CM Christian Eriksen (82 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

CM Koke (83 OVR)

CAM Piotr Zielinski (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

CM Ruben Neves (83 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

Top Form

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

CM Koke (83 OVR)

GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

LW Lorenzo Insigne (84 OVR)

CB Giorgio Chiellini (84 OVR)

CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

GK Kevin Trapp (86 OVR)

GK Hugo Lloris (87 OVR)

TOTW CDM Declan Rice (87 OVR)

87-Rated Squad

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (87 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CDM Rodri (87 OVR)

GK Hugo Lloris (87 OVR)

GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

CB Ruben Dias (88 OVR)

Harvey Elliott

Liverpool

CB Sebastian Coates (82 OVR)

CB Willi Orban (82 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

CM Koke (83 OVR)

CAM Piotr Zielinski (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

CM Ruben Neves (83 OVR)

CF Roberto Firmino (83 OVR)

Top Form

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

CM Koke (83 OVR)

GK Lucas Hradecky (83 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

LW Lorenzo Insigne (84 OVR)

CB Giorgio Chiellini (84 OVR)

CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

GK Kevin Trapp (86 OVR)

GK Hugo Lloris (87 OVR)

TOTW CDM Declan Rice (87 OVR)

87-Rated Squad

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (84 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (87 OVR)

CM Marco Verratti (87 OVR)

CDM Rodri (87 OVR)

GK Hugo Lloris (87 OVR)

GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (88 OVR)

CB Ruben Dias (88 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This SBC set expires on March 5.