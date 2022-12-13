FIFA 23: How to complete Showdown Youssef En-Nesyri vs Youssouf Fofana SBCs – Requirements and solutions

On December 14, the second semifinal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup will take place. Defending champion France will square off with Morocco, a team that is coming off upsets against both Spain in the Round of 16, and Portugal in the quarterfinals. Two players from the upcoming matchup, striker Youssef En-Nesyri and midfielder Youssouf Fofana, have new 86 OVR cards in FIFA 23. Here’s how can you add both to your collection.

How to complete En-Nesyri & Fofana SBCs

First, here’s a look at the two cards:

Youssef En-Nesyri

Youssouf Fofana

There are two SBCs for this special Showdown challenge, FIFA players will need to complete three different lineups, one each for En-Nesyri and Fofana. Each has its own unique set of requirements. However, the reward for each set of lineups is the card that corresponds with a player. For example, the Fofana card can be obtained by completing just Fofana’s SBC. If you want both cards, you’ll need to complete both.

It’s also worth keeping in mind that these players can upgrade. If France defeats Morocco, Fofana would get a +2 boost, and vice versa for En-Nesyri should the Moroccans advance. Because this game cannot end in a tie, only one player can get a boost from this game.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Youssef En-Nesyri

Starting players – 11

LaLiga players – Min. 1

86+ OVR players – Min. 1

85+ OVR players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Youssouf Fofana

Starting players – 11

Ligue 1 players – Min. 1

87+ OVR players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

There are no Chemistry requirements for either SBC.

Solutions

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Youssef En-Nesyri

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

GK Unai Simon (83 OVR)

CM Carlos Soler (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

LW Mikel Oyarzabal (84 OVR)

CDM Declan Rice (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

TOTW CB Stefan dr Vrij (86 OVR)

Youssouf Fofana

CM Carlos Soler (83 OVR)

CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)

GK Yann Sommer (85 OVR)

LM Filip Kostic (85 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on December 14.