FIFA 23: How to complete Talles Magno Silver Stars Objectives challenge

It’s a brand new week in FIFA 23 and Football Ultimate Team, and that means a new Silver Stars challenge. This week’s Silver Stars challenge reward is a 74 OVR Team of the Week item of New York City FC midfielder Talles Magno. The young Brazilian midfielder has very strong stats for a Silver card, highlighted by 88 Pace and 5* Skill Moves. So, how can you add Talles Magno to your collection? Let’s take a look.

How to complete TOTW Talles Magno Silver Stars Objectives challenge

For those unfamiliar with Silver Stars objectives or FUT in general, FIFA players will need to complete three objectives for this challenge. These objectives must be completed within the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge game mode. The Silver Lounge is an online friendly — which has no bearing on your club record or contract status of your players — in which users must play with a team full of Silver cards, and just Silver cards.

To find the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge mode:

Go to the FUT hub.

Scroll to ‘Play,’ and then select the Friendlies option.

Pick the Play Online tab, and locate the Silver Lounge.

Here are the objectives that must be completed this week for the TOTW Talles Magno:

Win 3 – Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Score 8 – Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Assist 6 – Assist six goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

Players who complete all three will receive 150 XP and the untradeable 74 OVR Talles Magno player item.

This challenge expires on October 12.