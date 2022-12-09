FIFA 23: How to complete World Cup Phenoms Jeremie Frimpong SBC – Requirements and solutions

EA Sports and the FIFA 23 team are showcasing the best young stars from the 2022 FIFA World Cup, through the new World Cup Phenoms event. One of those stars getting the spotlight is Netherlands and Leverkusen back Jeremie Frimpong. A new 86 OVR card of the speedy Dutch defender is now available in FUT, and here’s how you can get it.

Related: FIFA 23: How to complete World Cup Phenoms Jonathan David Objectives challenge

How to complete World Cup Phenoms Jeremie Frimpong SBC

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this World Cup Phenoms SBC, FIFA players will need to complete two different lineups. Each has its own unique set of requirements.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Bundesliga

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

85-Rated Squad

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

There are no Chemistry requirements for this SBC.

Solutions

This SBC, in total, will cost around 100,000 Coins. For a back that possesses 96 Pace, that price makes sense.

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Bundesliga

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

CB Gerard Pique (83 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

RB Ricard Pereira (83 OVR)

ST Duvan Zapata (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR)

85-Rated Squad

CM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)

CDM Wilfried Ndidi (84 OVR)

GK Samir Handanovic (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

RB Kieran Trippier (84 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

LM Filip Kostic (85 OVR)

TOTW GK Gregor Kobel (85 OVR)

GK Keylor Navas (88 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on December 16.