FIFA 23: How to complete World Cup Stories Neco Williams Silver Stars Objectives challenge

Wales may be finished in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but the story for the nation isn’t over just yet in FIFA 23. A new FUT Silver Stars challenge went live on December 7, featuring a 74 OVR World Cup Stories card of Nottingham Forest and Welsh national team defender Neco Williams. So, how can you add 74 OVR Neco Williams, a card that has a 3-star Weak Foot rating and 83 Pace, to your collection? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Neco Williams Silver Stars Objectives challenge

For those unfamiliar with Silver Stars objectives or FUT in general, FIFA players will need to complete three objectives for this challenge. These objectives must be completed within the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge game mode. The Silver Lounge is an online friendly — which has no bearing on your club record or contract status of your players — in which users must play with a team full of Silver cards, and just Silver cards.

To find the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge mode:

Go to the FUT hub.

Scroll to ‘Play,’ and then select the Friendlies option.

Pick the Play Online tab, and locate the Silver Lounge.

Here are the objectives that must be completed this week for the World Cup Stories Neco Williams:

Win 3 – Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Score 8 – Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

– Score eight goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP) Assist 6 – Assist six goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge (reward is 150 XP)

Players who complete all three will receive 150 XP and the untradeable 74 OVR Neco Williams player item.

This challenge will expire on December 14.