FIFA 23: How to vote for the Team of the Year 12th Man

EA Sports and the FIFA 23 team released the eleven individuals who made the Team of the Year on January 19, but there’s still one more to be added. Much like in past FIFA games, there will be a 12th Man added to the Team of the Year. We don’t who the 12th Man will be as of this writing, as that has not been decided yet. That will be decided by the players, via a fan vote. Here’s how you can participate in the vote for the extra man.

How to vote for the Team of the Year 12th Man

On January 23, EA Sports announced the finalists for the 12th Man for the FIFA 23 Team of the Year. Those finalists are:

ST Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

LB Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

CM Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)

FUT users will have the option to vote for the 12th Man, but this election will not be conducted via EA’s website. Instead, users can enter Football Ultimate Team directly to cast a vote.

If players enter the Store, they should be re-directed to the FUT Hub. In the ‘Keep Items’ box will be an option for a Loan player. Users will have the option to choose either Haaland, Cancelo, or Valverde as the Loan player, and this will also act as the vote for the 12th Man.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It should be interesting as to whom takes home the 12th Man award. Valverde had a breakout campaign with Real Madrid, while Haaland established himself as one of the game’s elite strikers. There’s also Joao Cancelo, a steady defender for the defending Premier League champions.