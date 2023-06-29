Final Fantasy 16 – Masterless Marauder Hunt Guide, Location, & How To Defeat

Ever since Final Fantasy 2, Behemoth has been a force to be reckoned with in Final Fantasy games. In Final Fantasy 16, the Behemoth King is portrayed as a massive Imperial Dog laying waste to everything and everyone around Waloed soil. During the Nobody’s Tool sidequest, Clive will be tasked with mastering this beast and clearing this Notorious Mark off the Hunting Board.

Here is everything that you need to know about the Behemoth King in Final Fantasy 16 and how to defeat it.

Related: Final Fantasy 16 Complete Game Guide – Stats, Quests, Characters & Eikons

Final Fantasy 16: Masterless Marauder Notorious Mark

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unlocks: Back to Their Origins Main Quest

Side quest required: Nobody’s Tool

Rank: S

Rewards: 20000 Gil and 55 Renown

Final Fantasy 16: Behemoth King Location

Screenshot by Gamepur

Teleport to the Vidargraes Obelisk in Waloed. This Obelisk will spawn you right across the Behemoth King.

Remember that Dory’s Nobody’s Tool side quest needs to be accepted before he can spawn. Once this side quest is started, The Masterless Marauder post will appear on the Hunting Board.

Related: Final Fantasy 16 – Bomb King Location & How To Defeat

Final Fantasy 16: How to Defeat Behemoth

Screenshot by Gamepur