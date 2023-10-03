Final Fantasy XIV: How To Get All Model Tactical Outfits

Unlocking outfits and finding the right attire for your character in Final Fantasy XIV can be a huge endeavor. These outfits are everywhere, and tracking them all down can be difficult, especially if you’re trying to find a specific one. For many, you might be trying to find the Model Tactical Outfit, a futuristic attire your character can wear.

There are several aspects of the Model Tactical series. These are universal items, meaning they can go on your character regardless of the Job they’re using, and that also means you can mix and match them. Here’s what you need to know about how to get all Model Tactical Outfits in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where To Find All Model Tactical Outfits in Final Fantasy XIV

Screenshot by Gamepur

Every clothing item from the Model Tactical outfit sets are available on the Crystal Quartermaster vendor. You can find them on the Wolves’ Den Pier in La Noscea in Final Fantasy XIV, at coordinates (X:4.5, Y:6.1). You can speak with the vendor, and find them under the Trophy Crystal Exchange (Universal Gear) tab. After that, you’ll be able to go through every Model Tactical item you’d like to purchase. These were added for Final Fantasy XIV’s Patch 6.5 update.

However, these clothing items do have a price. Your Final Fantasy XIV will need to pay 1,500 Trophy Crystals to purchase one, which you can earn by completing PvP matches with your chosen character. Because of the large amount, you can expect some heavy grinding from the PvP content in Final Fantasy XIV, and you’ll have to become more comfortable with it to unlock these items.

These are all of the Model Tactical clothing items you can purchase in Final Fantasy XIV. Again, they’re available for every character job, and they primarily serve as a Glamour outfit.