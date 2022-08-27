There are tons of locations sprawled across the map of Fallout 76. After all, you have the entire state of Virginia to explore. One of the locations that you might have a harder time finding at first is Fort Atlas. This is the home of the Brotherhood of Steel and was introduced during the Steel Reign update. There are tons of NPCs here and you will be visiting this location time and time again.

Fort Atlas location in Fallout 76

Fort Atlas isn’t a location that you will visit right away. You should actually wait until you have gained a decent number of levels. This is because the missions that are unlocked in this location begin once you reach level 20. You should be crossing to the eastern side of the map during this time.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fort Atlas can be found in the section of the map known as the Savage Divide. This is on the eastern side of the map. You can find Fort Atlas near the town of Monongah. It is easy to spot on the map thanks to the observatory symbol that it is placed on.

Related: Wendigo Cave location in Fallout 76

What to do at Fort Atlas

As mentioned above, the Steel Reign questline becomes available once you reach level 20. At this point, you can go through the entire questline by interacting with the various NPCs in the area. The entire questline will take you all across the map and consists of 12 missions. Once Steel Reign quests are finished, there are still plenty of things to do at Fort Atlas.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This area is one of the spawns for Minerva when she makes her weekly appearance. She will appear down the hill from the main gate. You can access various workbenches in this area to do crafting as well as a perk stand to change your current loadout. If you go inside of the fort, you can loot a bunch of scrap items to take back to your camp.