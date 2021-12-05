Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 Map, named locations, and places of interest

Fortnite Chapter 3 has brought in a whole new map, and thanks to leaders like iFireMonkey, we can take a good look at it before the Chapter officially goes live. Below, you can see the Chapter 3 map, which is completely new.

After The Foundation flipped the island during the final event in Chapter 2, it means we have a completely new map to play on. This means all new named locations, points of interest, and landmarks for people to discover and explore.

Image via iFireMonkey

You can find a full list of the named locations below:

Logjam Lumeryard

Sleepy Sound

Shifty Shafts

Camp Cuddle

Coney Crossroads

The Daily Bugle

Sanctuary

Greasy Grove

Rockey Reels

The Joneses

Condo Canyon

Chonker’s Speedway

As you can see, the majority of the map is covered in snow. We don’t know yet if this is part of the winter event, or if the snow will remain all chapter long. In trailers, we have seen aggressive weather events such as tornados and lightning strikes, so it could very well be a case of seasonable snow that will then melt away as time goes on.

Hopefully, the map goes through some more dramatic changes over time than it did in the previous chapter, where the map often felt quite static.