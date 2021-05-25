Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Foreshadowing quests and challenges

Something strange is going on in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. Leaks have hinted at aliens arriving in the game, and it would appear that the clues are arriving far sooner than anyone expected. A new series of quests is available in the game called the Foreshadowing Quest Line.

The quest give us a hint at what is coming in the future for Fortnite, while also giving us some XP to level up our Battle Pass before the end of the season.

Foreshadowing Quest Line

Repair Damaged Telescopes

“They’re coming for our telescopes? What’s next? Microscopes? It’s almost like someone doesn’t want us looking at the stars”

Repair damage telescopes (0/5) – 24,000 XP

Investigate Downed Black Herlicopter

“Someone’s been flyin’ low and scarying my corn. Look into it would ya? India Oscar? Yeah, that don’t fool me. I know IO when I see it.”

Investigate downed black helicopter (0/1) – 24,000 XP

We will have lots more on both these challenges when they go live in in the game, and any follow up challenges as well.