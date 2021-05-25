Where to investigate the downed black helicopter in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 – Foreshadowing Quests

New challenges have arrived in Fortnite, hinting at strange things happening in the game. First up, players will need to investigate a downed black helicopter. All these challenges seem to hint at aliens coming to the island, and posters have been found in Sweaty Sands hinting at the same thing.

Was the helicopter brought down by an alien ship that it was investigating? If aliens really are coming the island, what does this means for the overall story? Have they followed the Seven here, or have they been drawn to the power of the Zero Point for different reasons?

Investigate Downed Black Herlicopter

“Someone’s been flyin’ low and scarying my corn. Look into it would ya? India Oscar? Yeah, that don’t fool me. I know IO when I see it.”

Investigate downed black helicopter (0/1) – 24,000 XP

You can find the exact location of the down helicopter marked on the map above. All players need to do is visit the area and interact with the downed black helicopter they will find there to progress the quest. The downed black helicopter can be found just to the north of the lake at Lazy Lake, and to the west of the town. It is slightly to the northeast of the damn at the western edge of the lake.