Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 11 challenges

The challenges for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 11 are here, thanks to iFireMonkey. The noted Fortnite leaked has revealed the challenges that will be coming to the game on Thursday, May 27.

There are 7 Epic Quests, worth 24000 XP each for a total of 168000 XP. After that is a five-stage Legendary Quest where the first stage is worth 35000 XP and the four following stages are worth 24500 XP each. This means a total of 301000 XP is up for grabs this week, which is a substantial boost to your Battle Pass.

Maintain full shields for one minute – 24,000 XP

Use three bandages – 24,000 XP

Play three different game modes – 24,000 XP

Spend gold bars with Deadfire – 24,000 XP

Eliminate an opponent at a distance greater than 25 meters – 24,000 XP

Place a spirit crystal at the tallest moutain – 24,000 XP

Visit Ghost and Shadow ruins – 24,000 XP

And, of course, there is also a Legendary quest to be completed as well

Deal 1,500 damage with dual pistols – 35,000 XP

Deal 3,000 damage with dual pistols – 24,500 XP

Deal 4,500 damage with dual pistols – 24,500 XP

Deal 6,000 damage with dual pistols – 24,500 XP

Deal 7,500 damage with dual pistols – 24,500 XP

Some interesting challenges that we will be providing guides for later this week in the mix. Visit Ghost and Shadow ruins could hint at the return of both groups in future updates, while the spirit crystal also sounds very interesting. Check back on May 27 to find all the guides you will need to get these challenges wrapped up as quickly as possible.