Where to spend gold bars with Deadfire in Fortnite – NPC #10 Location

One of the challenges for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 11 is to spend gold bars with Deadfire. Gold Bars can be earned in matches by looting chests, safes, and the loot dropped by other eliminated players. They can then be spent on an assortment of services from NPCs that are spread all over the map.

Deadfire can be found at the newly built Sheriff’s Office near Lazy Lake. He will sell players two different weapons, making it very easy to spend some gold bars there. This is, thankfully, a super simple challenge and all players need to do is make their way to Deadfire, interact with him, and spend some Gold Bars on anything that takes their fancy.

After that, they are free to finish out the match however they wish, or start working on any other open challenges that they have available.

You can find the rest of the Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 11 Challenges below: