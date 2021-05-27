Where to find Dual Pistols in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

The legendary quests for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 11 is to deal damage with dual pistols. If you are wondering where to find dual pistols, then this guide will answer all your questions.

Dual pistols can be found as ground loot, or chest loot, all over the map. They have once again been unvaulted and can be found as Rare and Epic variants, so are more likely to drop from Rare Chests than standard ones. Dual Pistols also use Medium Ammo, so you will need plenty of that to get this legendary quest finished. As such, finding them is quite easy, all you need to is loot up some weapons the same way you always do, and eventually, you will get lucky and find some Dual Pistols from either ground loot, or a chest.

Dual Pistols stats

Rare Epic DPS: 154.6 DPS: 162.5 Damage: 39 Damage:41 Fire Rate: 3.96 Fire Rate: 3.96 Magazine Size: 18 Magazine Size: 18 Reload Time: 3s Reload Time: 2.8s

You can find the rest of the Week 11 challenges below: