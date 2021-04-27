Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 7 all epic quests and challenges

The challenges for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 7 are here, thanks to iFireMonkey. The noted Fortnite leaked has revealed the challenges that will be coming to the game on Thursday, April 29.

There are 7 Epic Quests, worth 24000 XP each for a total of 168000 XP. After that is a five-stage Legendary Quest where the first stage is worth 35000 XP and the four following stages are worth 24500 XP each. This means a total of 301000 XP is up for grabs this week, which is a substantial boost to your Battle Pass.

Makeshift weapon elimination (0/1) – 24000 XP

Primal weapon elimination (0/1) – 24000 XP

Mechanical weapon elimination (0/1) – 24000 XP

Mark weapons of different rarity (0/1) – 24000 XP

Collect meat or peppers (0/5) – 24000 XP

Consume Foraged Items (0/3) – 24000 XP

Hunt Raptors (0/2) – 24000 XP

Legendary quest – damage opponents (2500, 5000, 7500, 10000, 12500) – 35000XP to 24500 XP

Most of this week’s challenges are pretty simple and require simple eliminations with specific types of weapons, so they will not cause too many issues for players. Meat can be obtained by hunting animals, while peppers can be normally be gotten from opening boxes in stores, gas stations, and restaurants.

Raptors can be found all over the island, and the Legendary Quest is something all players do all the time, so a pretty simple week all around.