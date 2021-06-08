Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Map and named locations

It’s time for a brand new season in Fortnite, and one of the most exiting things that happens with a new season are new changes to the map. Old areas disappear, new areas are created, and normally something very cool happens that changes the face of the map for the season to come.

Below, you can find the new map for Season 7, along with a list of the named locations and any highlight changes that have made their way to the island this season.

Coral Castle

Pleasant Park

Craggy Cliffs

Steamy Stacks

Believer Beach

Boney Burbs

Corny Complex

Dirty Docks

Holly Hedges

Weeping Woods

Lazy Lake

Retail Row

Slurpy Swamp

Misty Meadows

Catty Corner

Truthfully, overall changes to the map appear to be fairly minimal this year, although we haven’t been able to jump in to check just yet. The majority of named locations remain the same, except Colossal Crops becomes Corny Complex, and Sweaty Sands has become Believer Beach.

We also have no idea what smaller landmarks exist around the map, although you can clearly see that some areas have changed quite a bit based on the image above. The center of the map is filled with a strange purple mass that we cannot explain right now.