Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Week 10 seasonal quests and challenges

New weeks always bring changes in Fortnite, and Week 10 is no different with brand new seasonal quests to complete. There are 9 seasonal quests for players to finish by traveling the map. Doing so will earn you XP toward your Battle Pass, and allow you to earn Battle Stars that can be used to unlock all manner of skins and in-game cosmetics and items. Each completed challenge is worth 25,000 XP, for a total of 225,000 XP.

There are multiple types of challenges this year to add to the weekly seasonal challenges. There are Milestone challenges that players will be able to easily complete by playing the game, along with specific challenges for different characters each week. We will update this guide with the rewards for each quest as soon as they are available.

Chapter 3 Season 1 Week 10 quests and challenges

Damage players with a Clinger (0/100)

Get 3 seconds of airtime in a vehicle (0/1)

Build structures (0/20)

Use bandages (0/10)

Catch a gun while fishing (0/1)

Use different ziplines in a single match (0/3)

Destroy mailboxes at Sleepy Sound or Titled Towers (0/5)

Search ammo boxes (0/15)

Get eliminations with pistols (0/2)

While most of the weekly seasonal quests are pretty simple to complete, we have linked to any guides that we feel are relevant and helpful so you can finish them as quickly as possible.