How to get the Pickle Rick Back Bling in Fortnite

From Mr. Meeseeks to Mecha Morty, Fortnite has not been afraid to add skins inspired by Rick and Morty‘s most memorable episodes. However, the collab’s best cosmetic may just be tiny, green accessory. That’s because the battle royale has now debuted a Pickle Rick Back Bling, but those desiring the item won’t have luck finding it in the Item Shop. Here’s how you can nab the Pickle Rick Back Bling in Fortnite.

How to unlock the Pickle Rick item in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

The Pickle Rick Back Bling won’t require V-Bucks, but rather some hard work within the game’s Horde Rush mode. It is cooperative experience that lets up to four players work together to defeat waves of Cube Monsters and bosses in order to reach high scores. More importantly, the mode features a lengthy questline which rewards you with the Pickle Rick Back Bling after eight of its challenges are completed.

There are nine Horde Rush challenges in total, so you will be able to skip one if it turns out to be too difficult. Though, we don’t recommend doing so, as each challenge also gifts players with 20,000 XP toward their Battle Pass level upon completion. You can find all Horde Rush challenges below

Collect score multipliers (0/20)

Deal melee damage to Cube Monster spawners (0/6,000)

Earn two million combined team points (0/2,000,000)

Earn a team score of at least 350,000 in a single match (0/350,000)

Earn a x50 KO Streak (0/1)

Eliminate Cube Monsters (0/500)

Eliminate ranged Cube Monsters with a Sideways weapon (0/100)

Get headshots on Cube Monsters in a single match (0/70)

Open chests in Horde Rush (0/45)

You should act fast on the opportunity for this Back Bling, as the Horde Rush challenges are slated to leave the game on the morning of November 15. If you find some extra time, Fortnite also offers another batch of quests that lead to free cosmetics based on The Herald boss, including a Pickaxe, Back Bling, and the NPC’s very own skin.