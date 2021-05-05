Fortnite Creative Mayhem – how to sign up, dates, details

The upcoming Fortnite Creative Mayhem event will give Fortnite players the chance to play with their favorite Fortnite Creators on some incredible Creative maps.

Sign-ups will begin on May 4, and can be done on the official Creative Mayhem website. There will also be some rewards, the first of which is the Golden Flopper Spray that can be gotten simply for signing up. Anyone who plays for 30 minutes on one of the event Creative maps will also get the Piranhas Pickaxe. You can access the map featured on the Creative Hub, entering this code on a Creative portal or by following this link : 1994-6642-9073.

How to play with Creators

From May 4th at 9 AM ET to May 11 at 9 AM ET, submit your best time on the Creative Mayhem map on the website to enter. The top qualifying performers will be invited to take part in a special event alongside the Creators they selected.

Submitting your time

Play through the Creative Mayhem map available here

Record your run through the Creative Map available on the Creative Mayhem Official Website

Sign up on the website with your Epic Games account

Choose your favorite Creator

Upload your video on YouTube

Share the link to your video and your best time on the website

Between May 12 – 14, submitted videos will be reviewed to determine the winners, after which qualifying participants will be announced. Read the Official Competition Rules on the Creative Mayhem website.

Once top participants are selected, Creative Mayhem will pit eight Fortnite content creators and their communities against each other to qualify for their country or region’s spot in the finals.

Qualifiers: