Fortnite Item Shop March 25 update, 2021 – What’s in the Fortnite Item Shop Today?

Fortnite’s Item Shop is where you can pick up skins, back bling, emotes, and other fun items to add some personality to your time in the game. The Item Shop updates every day at 5 pm PT, bringing new stock that might interest you. There is no way to know precisely what will end up in the shop or when particular skins will be in the shop, so you need to check what is in there every day to make sure you don’t have something that you want.

The shop can also feature packs that you can buy that contain lots of skins and cosmetics, but these will generally be available to purchase for quite a while.

What is in the Fortnite Item Shop today?

Red Jade – 800 V-Bucks

Bushranger – 1200 V-Bucks

Honey Hitters – 800 V-Bucks

Slurpentine – 1500 V-Bucks

Professor Slurpo – 1500 V-Bucks

Drip Axe – 800 V-Bucks

Deadfire – 2000 V-Bucks

Dark Shard – 1200 V-Bucks

Bhranga Boogie – 500 V-Bucks

Scorpion – 800 V-Bucks

Ragsy – 1500 V-Bucks

Electro Shuffle – 500 V-Bucks

T-Pose – 200 V-Bucks

Shaolin Sit-Up – 200 V-Bucks

John Wick – 2000 V-Bucks

Sofia – 1500 V-Bucks

Simple Sledge – 500 V-Bucks

Assassin – 300 V-Bucks

Be Seeing you – 200 V-Bucks

Bulletproof – 200 V-Bucks

Snake Eyes – 1800 V-Bucks

The Last Laugh Bundle

