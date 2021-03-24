Fortnite Item Shop March 25 update, 2021 – What’s in the Fortnite Item Shop Today?
What will you be spending your V-Bucks on today?
Fortnite’s Item Shop is where you can pick up skins, back bling, emotes, and other fun items to add some personality to your time in the game. The Item Shop updates every day at 5 pm PT, bringing new stock that might interest you. There is no way to know precisely what will end up in the shop or when particular skins will be in the shop, so you need to check what is in there every day to make sure you don’t have something that you want.
The shop can also feature packs that you can buy that contain lots of skins and cosmetics, but these will generally be available to purchase for quite a while.
What is in the Fortnite Item Shop today?
- Red Jade – 800 V-Bucks
- Bushranger – 1200 V-Bucks
- Honey Hitters – 800 V-Bucks
- Slurpentine – 1500 V-Bucks
- Professor Slurpo – 1500 V-Bucks
- Drip Axe – 800 V-Bucks
- Deadfire – 2000 V-Bucks
- Dark Shard – 1200 V-Bucks
- Bhranga Boogie – 500 V-Bucks
- Scorpion – 800 V-Bucks
- Ragsy – 1500 V-Bucks
- Electro Shuffle – 500 V-Bucks
- T-Pose – 200 V-Bucks
- Shaolin Sit-Up – 200 V-Bucks
- John Wick – 2000 V-Bucks
- Sofia – 1500 V-Bucks
- Simple Sledge – 500 V-Bucks
- Assassin – 300 V-Bucks
- Be Seeing you – 200 V-Bucks
- Bulletproof – 200 V-Bucks
- Snake Eyes – 1800 V-Bucks
- The Last Laugh Bundle
