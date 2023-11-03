How To Unlock All Lil Split Variants in Fortnite OG

There are multiple skins and cosmetics you can earn as you play through the Fortnite OG Season. Many of them are tied to the battle pass, such as the Lil Split skin, which has several variants you can unlock voer the course of the OG Season.

Fortnite’s OG Season is a throwback to many of the memorable moments that game had during Chapter 1, when everything initially launched. To celebrate this event, Epic Games gives you the chance to earn several unique skins for Lil Split. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock all Lil Split Variants in Fortnite’s OG Season.

Where to Unlock All Lil Split Variants in Fortnite OG

The first version of Lil Split is the standard Lil Split outfit, and it unlocks when you reach at least level eight during the Fortnite OG Season. From here, you’ll have the chance to purchase it using the Battle Stars that you earn for progressing through the OG Pass, and unlocking levels on your account. On top of earning the Lil Split outfit, you’ll also get the Strawberry Lil Split outfit, giving you an immediate variant, rather than having to spend more Battle Stars to unlock it, later down the line.

After this, you’ll need to wait a bit longer to unlock the additional Lil Split skins, the Matcha Lil Split skin. This outfit is similar to the Lil Split standard skin, but has a pair of headphones, glasses, and different color variations. Similar to the standard Lil Split skin, the Matcha Lil Split Skin will have a variant you also receive when you unlock it called Hot Fudge Lil Split, which is another outfit with a distinct series of colors. You can unlock these two when you reach level 14, and have at least nine Battle Stars.

After you’ve unlocked those four skins, those all the ones you can earn for Lil Split in the OG Pass during Fortnite’s OG Season. The OG Season begins on November 3, 2023, and ends on December 3, 2023, giving you exactly a month to earn all of these rewards. You’ll have a good chance to unlock them all by leveling up your character, or by finding all the hidden gnomes on the map before time runs out.