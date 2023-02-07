Fortnite School of Llama web event – Dates, rewards, and more
Nab cosmetics based on The Witcher as well as thousands of XP through this web-based questline.
Previous Fortnite seasons have been known to hold at least one unique web-based event, and now Chapter 4 Season 1 has continued that tradition. Its new School of Llama questline essentially functions as an interactive webpage that lends players quests every week, with each rewarding XP, Emoticons, or detailed cosmetics themed after fantasy franchise The Witcher. This guide will breakdown everything you need to know about the limited-time Fortnite School of Llama event.
How to do the Fortnite School of Llama quests
Being a web-based event, you will not find any mention of School of Llama in-game. Instead, players can begin progressing through its quests by first signing up through its dedicated webpage. Additionally, you will need to log into your Epic Games account in order to participate and receive any cosmetics earned from its challenges. Once that’s done, the page will lend you one in-game challenge after another until you have finished one of its four reward paths. At the time of writing, these tasks range from catching fish, eliminating players, to visiting particular Creative islands.
When do Fortnite School of Llama quests and paths release?
Similar to weekly challenges, School of Llama’s webpage will dawn a new path full of quests every Tuesday at 4 AM ET until February 28. Although each path consists of a demanding nine quests, you will have until March 10 to complete any of them, and they can be done in any order once more release. If you are jumping into School of Llama late, we recommend checking each path’s final rewards on the webpage, as some are arguably better than others.
All Fortnite School of Llama rewards
In total, there are 16 rewards that can be obtained through the School of Llama event. Some of these goods will only be earned in-game once their paths are finished, while others are granted after doing a path’s respective Creative map challenge. More importantly, the cosmetics are only available through School of Llama, so expect these to incredibly rare once the event is over. You can find all Fortnite School of Llama rewards and their unlock methods below, organized by cosmetic type.
|Rewards
|How to unlock
|Witcher’s Silver Sword Pickaxe
|Complete the final task in Path 1
|Geralt of Rivia Lobby Track
|Complete the final task in Path 2
|80,000 XP
|Complete the final task in Path 3
|80,000 XP
|Complete the final task in Path 4
|School of the Cat Emoticon
|Finish Path 1
|School of the Griffin Emoticon
|Finish Path 2
|School of the Viper Emoticon
|Finish Path 3
|School of the Bear Emoticon
|Finish Path 4
|School of Llama Emoticon
|Complete all creator-made islands in School of Llama
|School of the Manticore Emoticon
|Complete the final task in all paths
|AXII Sign Banner Icon
|Complete the AXII Challenge Island
|QUEN Sign Banner Icon
|Complete the QUEN Challenge Island
|AARD Sign Banner Icon
|Complete the AARD Challenge Island
|IGNI Sign Banner Icon
|Complete the IGNI Challenge Island
|YRDEN Sign Banner Icon
|Complete the YRDEN Challenge Island
|School of the Wolf Spray
|Complete the final task in all paths