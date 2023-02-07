Fortnite School of Llama web event – Dates, rewards, and more

Previous Fortnite seasons have been known to hold at least one unique web-based event, and now Chapter 4 Season 1 has continued that tradition. Its new School of Llama questline essentially functions as an interactive webpage that lends players quests every week, with each rewarding XP, Emoticons, or detailed cosmetics themed after fantasy franchise The Witcher. This guide will breakdown everything you need to know about the limited-time Fortnite School of Llama event.

How to do the Fortnite School of Llama quests

Screenshot by Gamepur

Being a web-based event, you will not find any mention of School of Llama in-game. Instead, players can begin progressing through its quests by first signing up through its dedicated webpage. Additionally, you will need to log into your Epic Games account in order to participate and receive any cosmetics earned from its challenges. Once that’s done, the page will lend you one in-game challenge after another until you have finished one of its four reward paths. At the time of writing, these tasks range from catching fish, eliminating players, to visiting particular Creative islands.

When do Fortnite School of Llama quests and paths release?

Similar to weekly challenges, School of Llama’s webpage will dawn a new path full of quests every Tuesday at 4 AM ET until February 28. Although each path consists of a demanding nine quests, you will have until March 10 to complete any of them, and they can be done in any order once more release. If you are jumping into School of Llama late, we recommend checking each path’s final rewards on the webpage, as some are arguably better than others.

All Fortnite School of Llama rewards

Image via Epic Games

In total, there are 16 rewards that can be obtained through the School of Llama event. Some of these goods will only be earned in-game once their paths are finished, while others are granted after doing a path’s respective Creative map challenge. More importantly, the cosmetics are only available through School of Llama, so expect these to incredibly rare once the event is over. You can find all Fortnite School of Llama rewards and their unlock methods below, organized by cosmetic type.