Fortnite x Stranger Things: Eleven Skin, Price & Details

Fortnite is getting into the celebration of Stranger Things Day with the release of a brand-new bundle that players can get their hands on. Eleven has finally made her debut in the popular Battle Royale, but you’ll have to be quick because she won’t be around for too long.

Joining other skins like Hopper and the Demogorgon, Eleven is part of a new Stranger Things set that has been introduced during the Fortnite OG Chapter. With a selection of various outfits and items on offer, this limited skin will only be available to purchase for a brief time.

Eleven Stranger Things Bundle in Fortnite

Despite being absent from Netflix’s preview guide for Stranger Things Day, the Eleven Fortnite bundle ended up being leaked ahead of time. Now officially announced, the Fortnite Eleven skin is available to purchase in the store, but for a very limited time as it will be gone very soon.

Eleven has arrived, complete with waffles. Available to buy in the Item Shop for 24 hours🧇 pic.twitter.com/gUNS8hkEhI — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 6, 2023

The Stranger Things Eleven bundle is available to purchase for 2,500 V-Bucks, and the official Fortnite social account has said that it will only be in the store for 24 hours starting on November 6. The Eleven bundle includes:

Eleven skin with three different outfit styles (1,500 V-Bucks) – Eleven, Hawkins Lab, and Hawkins Lab (Cap)

Epic Back Bling – Waffle Extravaganza

Rare Back Bling with two different styles (400 V-Bucks) – Hooper’s Cabin Diorama, Upside Down

Uncommon Pickaxe (500 V-Bucks) – Steve’s Bat

Uncommon Pickaxe (500 V-Bucks) – Eddie’s Spear

Uncommon Emote (200 V-Bucks) – Telekinetic Power Breakfast

Other than the Waffle Extravaganza, the other items in the Eleven bundle can be purchased separately if you don’t want to grab the entire set. These prices are also noted above.

Hopper and Demogorgon have also appeared in the Item Shop rotation for Stranger Things, with Hopper being 1,500 V-Bucks and the Demogorgon priced at 1,200 V-Bucks.