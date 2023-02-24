Forza Horizon 5: How to find the stone lanterns in the secret cave near ‘Ek Balam

We have come to the fourth and final week of the Japanese Automotive playlist in Forza Horizon 5. That means that the final stone lanterns challenge for the playlist is now live. For this challenge, Forza players have been tasked to head toward a secret cave in Mexico that could be confusing to even those who regularly play Forza Horizon 5. Here’s where these stone lanterns can be found on the FH5 map.

How to find the secret cave stone lanterns

We need to point something out very important about this last stone lantern challenge. While the title may insinuate this, the stone lanterns are not at ‘Ek Balam, the location for the first stone lantern challenge for the Japanese Automotive playlist.

Instead, the stone lanterns are found inside a secret cave that is southeast of ‘Ek Balam. That much is obvious, given the description in the playlist. But, it is a bit off the beaten path. In fact, it’s an offroad location — hence why this area could be unfamiliar to some.

The cave is home to a waterfall — which can be seen in the photo hint in the playlist section — and a free 5,000 XP board.

Here’s a look at where the stone lanterns can be found in the cave near ‘Ek Balam, indicated by the cursor on the map:

Screenshot by Gamepur

For this last stone lantern challenge, drivers must head to the cave with either a Honda or Acura car. Then, take a photo and collect those points toward the two Series rewards. This challenge will yield two points towards the Spring playlist, which features an exclusive reward in the 1965 Sports 800.