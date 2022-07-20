Forza Horizon 5: How to get to Supersonic Speedway in the Hot Wheels Park DLC

Forza Horizon 5’s Hot Wheels Park DLC comes with a brand new map for users to explore, as well as over 20 new landmarks to discover. Some of these landmarks need to be discovered in order to make progress in the Hot Wheels Academy, and one of those locations is the Supersonic Speedway. Now, how can you find Supersonic Speedway in the Hot Wheels Park? Let’s go over what you need to know, and where you need to go on the map.

How to get to Supersonic Speedway in Forza Horizon 5

Supersonic Speedway is in a familiar location on the FH5 map, but it might be not the first place you would look.

Related: Forza Horizon 5: Full list of Hot Wheels cars and how to unlock every vehicle

So, where’s Supersonic Speedway in Hot Wheels Park? Well, first make your way towards one of the three biomes in Hot Wheels Park, the Giant’s Canyon. Giant’s Canyon is filled with high elevation points, and it’s the same area where once can find Hammer Mountain.

Supersonic Speedway can be found in the southwestern part of Giant’s Canyon, to the west of The Hammer Drop and Hammer Mountain. Here’s what it can be found on the map:

Screenshot by Gamepur

This area of the map is a bit important for the Hot Wheels Academy, especially if you are trying to find some extra points to move past the Pro Rank. In the Pro Rank, there is a Minor mission that asks users to visit the Supersonic Speedway. Users can claim five Medals by completing this mission and finding Supersonic Speedway.

It might be tough for those who are brand new to the map, but follow these steps, and you should find it very fast in your journey throughout Hot Wheels Park.