Forza Horizon 5: How to get to Giant’s Canyon in Hot Wheels Park DLC

One notable characteristic of the mainland Forza Horizon 5 map is that it has a number of different biomes, each including a different kind of terrain. The Hot Wheels DLC expansion map also includes different biomes, including the snow-filled Ice Cauldron and tree-heavy Forest Falls. And then, there’s the Giant’s Canyon. How can you find Giant’s Canyon in Forza Horizon 5? Let’s take a look.

How to get to Giant’s Canyon in Forza Horizon 5

Giant’s Canyon is the eastern-most of the three biomes that can be found in Hot Wheels Park. This region is filled with a number of high elevation points, fitting given the name of this region.

Here’s a look at where Giant’s Canyon can be found on the map:

This region is home to a number of events in Forza Horizon 5 events, including tank balloons, PR Stunts, and a number of races that need to be completed in order to progress in the Hot Wheels Academy.

