Forza Horizon 5 Series 2 Summer Playlist – How to get all cars, Treasure Chest location, challenges, and more

Series 2 in Forza Horizon 5 officially kicked off on December 9. And since Christmas is just a few short weeks away, the Forza team has inserted a number of holiday-themed decoration and events across the Horizon Festival. There’s a lot to get to, so let’s take a look at what’s going on for the first playlist of the month.

All Forza Horizon 5 Series 1 Spring playlist challenges

#Forzathaon Weekly Challenges

Own and drive 1993 Nissan 240SX SE

Hit 175 MPH with Nissan 240SX SE

Earn 10 Ultimate Team Drift Skills

Win 4 Street Race Events

Complete all four, and you will get five points, along with 80 Forzathon points.ADVERTISING

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

Get 250,000 Skill Points

Drive 3 different cars in The Eliminator

Smash 5 Phonebooths

Win a Cross Country Race in an Offroad car

Take a picture at the Horizon Wilds Outpost

Complete 3 different Event Blueprints

Buy 3 cars

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 10 Forzathon Shop points for each one completed.

Weekly Race Challenges

Participate and complete a theme in any Horizon Arcade event (reward is 3 pts.)

(reward is 3 pts.) Complete “Elf on the Shelf” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 3 pts. and Elf Outfit)

(need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 3 pts. and Elf Outfit) Complete the Seasonal Eventlab “Bowling in the Deep” event (rewards are Elf Hat and 3 pts.)

(rewards are Elf Hat and 3 pts.) Participate in Weekly Seasonal Playground Games (reward is Chevy Bel Air and 3pts.)

(reward is Chevy Bel Air and 3pts.) Danger Sign – Jump at least 698.8 ft. at sign in Desert Dunes (restrictions are Rally Monsters and S1/900 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

– Jump at least 698.8 ft. at sign in Desert Dunes (restrictions are Rally Monsters and S1/900 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Speed Trap – Hit 100 MPH at trap near El Estadio Horizon (restrictions are Classic Muscle and B/700 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

– Hit 100 MPH at trap near El Estadio Horizon (restrictions are Classic Muscle and B/700 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Speed Zone – Average at least 100 MPH at zone in Riviera Maya (restrictions are Rods and Monsters and A/800 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

– Average at least 100 MPH at zone in Riviera Maya (restrictions are Rods and Monsters and A/800 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Win three seasonal championship events Ruta Norte Street Scene Seasonal Championship (restrictions are Ford Mustang and S1/900 – rewards are 1969 Ford Mustang and 5 pts.) Tierra Prospera Circuit Championship (restrictions are Track Toys and S1/900 – rewards are Red Nose and 5 pts.) Bajio Trail Dirt Race Seasonal Championship (restrictions are Modern Rally and B/700 – rewards are #14 Ford Fiesta and 5 pts.)

Horizon Tour Co-Op Championship (reward is 3 pts.)

Weekly Challenges

Treasure Clue – “Come as you are for a blazing trilogy across any trails” (rewards are 50,000 CR and 3 pts.)

– “Come as you are for a blazing trilogy across any trails” (rewards are 50,000 CR and 3 pts.) Photo Challenge – Take a photo of 1997 Lamborghini Diablo SV at the Mulege Holiday Market (rewards are Forza Link reward and 2 pts.)

– Take a photo of 1997 Lamborghini Diablo SV at the Mulege Holiday Market (rewards are Forza Link reward and 2 pts.) Horizon Open – Complete Horizon Open Racing Event (rewards are 25,000 CR and 2 pts.)

– Complete Horizon Open Racing Event (rewards are 25,000 CR and 2 pts.) The Eliminator – Finish 30th or better in an event (rewards are Forza Link and 2 pts.)

Monthly Rivals

Horizon Mexico Circuit – Post a clean lap in Versus (Online) to complete (reward is 4 pts.)

25 points are needed for the Mercedes-AMG E63. 45 points are for the Maserati 8CTF.

This set of challenges will expire on December 16.