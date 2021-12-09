Forza Horizon 5 Series 2 Summer Playlist – How to get all cars, Treasure Chest location, challenges, and more
Series 2 starts now.
Series 2 in Forza Horizon 5 officially kicked off on December 9. And since Christmas is just a few short weeks away, the Forza team has inserted a number of holiday-themed decoration and events across the Horizon Festival. There’s a lot to get to, so let’s take a look at what’s going on for the first playlist of the month.
All Forza Horizon 5 Series 1 Spring playlist challenges
#Forzathaon Weekly Challenges
- Own and drive 1993 Nissan 240SX SE
- Hit 175 MPH with Nissan 240SX SE
- Earn 10 Ultimate Team Drift Skills
- Win 4 Street Race Events
Complete all four, and you will get five points, along with 80 Forzathon points.ADVERTISING
#Forzathon Daily Challenges
- Get 250,000 Skill Points
- Drive 3 different cars in The Eliminator
- Smash 5 Phonebooths
- Win a Cross Country Race in an Offroad car
- Take a picture at the Horizon Wilds Outpost
- Complete 3 different Event Blueprints
- Buy 3 cars
A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 10 Forzathon Shop points for each one completed.
Weekly Race Challenges
- Participate and complete a theme in any Horizon Arcade event (reward is 3 pts.)
- Complete “Elf on the Shelf” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 3 pts. and Elf Outfit)
- Complete the Seasonal Eventlab “Bowling in the Deep” event (rewards are Elf Hat and 3 pts.)
- Participate in Weekly Seasonal Playground Games (reward is Chevy Bel Air and 3pts.)
- Danger Sign – Jump at least 698.8 ft. at sign in Desert Dunes (restrictions are Rally Monsters and S1/900 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
- Speed Trap – Hit 100 MPH at trap near El Estadio Horizon (restrictions are Classic Muscle and B/700 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
- Speed Zone – Average at least 100 MPH at zone in Riviera Maya (restrictions are Rods and Monsters and A/800 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
- Win three seasonal championship events
- Ruta Norte Street Scene Seasonal Championship (restrictions are Ford Mustang and S1/900 – rewards are 1969 Ford Mustang and 5 pts.)
- Tierra Prospera Circuit Championship (restrictions are Track Toys and S1/900 – rewards are Red Nose and 5 pts.)
- Bajio Trail Dirt Race Seasonal Championship (restrictions are Modern Rally and B/700 – rewards are #14 Ford Fiesta and 5 pts.)
- Horizon Tour Co-Op Championship (reward is 3 pts.)
Weekly Challenges
- Treasure Clue – “Come as you are for a blazing trilogy across any trails” (rewards are 50,000 CR and 3 pts.)
- Photo Challenge – Take a photo of 1997 Lamborghini Diablo SV at the Mulege Holiday Market (rewards are Forza Link reward and 2 pts.)
- Horizon Open – Complete Horizon Open Racing Event (rewards are 25,000 CR and 2 pts.)
- The Eliminator – Finish 30th or better in an event (rewards are Forza Link and 2 pts.)
Monthly Rivals
- Horizon Mexico Circuit – Post a clean lap in Versus (Online) to complete (reward is 4 pts.)
25 points are needed for the Mercedes-AMG E63. 45 points are for the Maserati 8CTF.
This set of challenges will expire on December 16.