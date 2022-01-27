Forza Horizon 5 Series 3 Spring Playlist – How to find Treasure Chest, Weekly Photo location, challenges, and more

It’s the last week of Season 3, as Mexico moves out of the winter and into the spring season. Much like every other week, this one brings new challenges and new rewards. The highlight of this week is the 2015 Jaguar XKR-2, but how can you obtain it, along with the other rewards from this week’s playlist? Let’s take a look

All Forza Horizon 5 Series 3 Spring playlist challenges

#Forzathaon Weekly Challenges

Own and drive 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe

Win 3 Road Racing Events with Stingray

Earn 10 Ultimate Air Skills in Stingray

Hit 194 MPH in Stingray

Complete all four, and you will get five points, along with 80 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

Earn a Skillboard Skill by hitting any Billboard

Win any Cross Country event in a Rally Monster

Complete a Challenge Card in Freeroam

Take a picture at Valle de Las Ranas

Smash three picnic tables

Earn three Air Skills in Cross Country events

Complete a Chaos theme Horizon Arcade event

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 10 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.

Weekly Race Challenges

Participate and complete a theme in any Horizon Arcade event (reward is 3 pts.)

Complete “Eye of the Tiger” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Clothing reward)

Eventlab challenge (rewards are Car Horn and 3 pts.)

Participate in Weekly Seasonal Playground Games (rewards are 1999 Lancer GSR and 3 pts.)

Danger Sign – Jump at least 426.5 ft. at jump sign at Hotel (restrictions are Unlimited Offroad and A/800 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

Speed Trap – Hit 128 MPH at trap at Escarpment (restrictions are 2014 VW Golf R and B/700 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

Speed Zone – Hit 86 MPH at zone in La Subida (restrictions are Buggies and D/500 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

Win three seasonal championship events (15 pts. – 5 pts. for each one completed)

Horizon Tour Co-Op Championship (reward is 3 pts.)

Weekly Challenges

Treasure Chest challenge (rewards are 50,000 CR and 3pts.)

Photo Challenge – Photograph any car at Horizon Mexico Festival (rewards are Forza link reward and 2 pts.)

Horizon Open – Score 3 Car Drops in the same game of The Eliminator (rewards are Forza Link and 2 pts.)

The Eliminator – Finish 30th or better in an event (rewards are Clothing Reward and 2 pts.)

The Treasure Chest can be unlocked by getting five stars in PR jumps off ramps, while using the 2020 Land Rover Defender 110 X. Upon doing so, the Treasure Chest will be unlocked, and can be found near La Selva.

Screenshot from Gamepur

Monthly Rivals

Horizon Mexico Circuit – Post a clean lap in Versus (Online) to complete (reward is 4 pts.)

25 points are needed for the 2015 Jaguar XKR-S. 45 points are for the Vaux Carlton.

This set of challenges will expire on February 3.