Forza Horizon 5 Series 4 Spring Playlist – How to find Treasure Chest, challenges, and more

It’s the last week of the Forza Horizon Series 4 season. Spring is in the air, and that means new challenges and the last chance for countries to gain supremacy in the Horizon World Cup. So, what’s new in this week’s playlist. Let’s go over the challenges, plus the spots that are involved in this week’s Photo Challenge, and Treasure Hunt.

All Forza Horizon 5 Series 4 Spring playlist challenges

#Forzathaon Weekly Challenges

Own and drive any British or Japanese car made after 1999

Win a Dirt Racing event with British or Japanese car made after 1999

Earn 4 stars from Drift Zones with British or Japanese car made after 1999

Bank a total of 100,000 Skill Score with British or Japanese car made after 1999

Complete all four, and you will get five points, along with 80 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

Send a gift drop to another player

Earn 1000 team score in Horizon Tour

Complete Round 1 of Horizon Arcade in a Sports Utility Heroes vehicle

Earn a total of 9 stars from Speed Traps in any Hypercar

Win 2 Dirt Trail Evenets

Earn 5 Showoff skills in a Modern Muscle Car

Smash 10 market stall carts

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 10 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.

Weekly Race Challenges

Participate and complete a theme in any Horizon Arcade event (reward is 3 pts.)

(reward is 3 pts.) Complete “Sprint to the Finish” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Porsche 918)

(need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Porsche 918) Complete Showcase Remix (rewards are Vuhl O5RR and 5 pts.)

(rewards are Vuhl O5RR and 5 pts.) Participate in Weekly Seasonal Playground Games (rewards are Lambo Huracan and 3 pts.)

(rewards are Lambo Huracan and 3 pts.) Win three seasonal championship events (15 pts. – 5 pts. for each one completed, additional rewards are Ford RS200, Ferrari 812, and TVR Speed 12)

Weekly Challenges

Treasure Hunt – “There are two star-shaped Dunas and a Desert Flyer sliding” (rewards are 50,000 CR and 3 pts.)

– “There are two star-shaped Dunas and a Desert Flyer sliding” (rewards are 50,000 CR and 3 pts.) Photo Challenge – Photograph any Buggy at the Dunas Blancas (rewards are Forza Link reward and 2 pts.)

This Treasure Hunt challenge this week requires users to get at least two stars (75,000 Points) at the Drift Zone at Las Dunas, near the Dunas Blancas area in Mexico. However, you will need to do so with the 1989 Porsche Rothsport Racing 911 “Desert Flyer.”

Here’s the area where the chest can found. It’s located right by the Desert Dunes PR stunt ramp:

Monthly Rivals

Estadio Circuit – Post a clean lap in Versus (Online) to complete (reward is 4 pts.)

25 points are needed for the MG MG3. 40 points are for the Pagani Zonda R.

This set of challenges will expire on March 3.