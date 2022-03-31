Forza Horizon 5 Series 6 Summer playlist – How to complete Photo Challenge, rewards, and more
A new Series has arrived.
The end of Series 5 in Forza Horizon 5 has arrived, but a new one is right behind it. Series 6 is here, as players will now be jettisoned into the summer season. Like with any new season, it comes with a brand new set of challenges, and rewards. So, what’s new for this week in FH5? Let’s take a look.
All Forza Horizon 5 Series 6 Summer playlist challenges
#Forzathaon Weekly Challenges
- Own and drive the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon
- Win a A class Drag Race with SRT Demon
- Upgrade it and win a S1 class race with SRT Demon
- Take a photo of SRT Demon
Complete all four, and you will get five points, along with 80 Forzathon points.
#Forzathon Daily Challenges
- Play an Event Blueprint that was created by another player
- Earn nine stars at Danger Signs in any Vans and Utility vehicle at ‘S1’ class
- Take a picture of any vehicle
- Paint your vehicle’s body
- Spend 25,000 CR on upgrades for any French vehicle
- Win a Road Race in any vehicle upgraded to ‘X’ class
- Change the color of your vehicle’s window tint
A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 10 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.
Weekly Race Challenges
- Complete “Fine Art” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and 1959 Porsche 356)
- Complete EventLab challenge (rewards are Toyota AT38 and 3 pts.)
- Complete Seasonal Playground Games (rewards are 1992 Honda NSX-R and 3 pts.)
- Complete Danger Sign challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
- Complete Speed Trap challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
- Complete Speed Zone challenge (rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
- Complete Seasonal Championship (rewards are Morgan 3 Wheeler and 5 pts.)
Weekly Challenges
- Photo Challenge – Photo the 2016 Porsche Cayman G14 at the Farid Rueda Lion Mural in Playa Azul (rewards are Clothing Reward and 2 pts.)
- Horizon Open – Earn two Levels in Horizon Open (rewards are 50,000 CCR and 2 pts.)
- Horizon Open – Complete a Custom race in Horizon Open (rewards are 2016 M-B AMG C 63 and 2 pts.)
- Collectibles – Make Horizon Festival even more vibrant by smashing 25 paint barrels (rewards are Clothing Rewards and 3 pts.)
Monthly Rivals
- Horizon Story – Complete the Drift Club story (rewards are Ford Mach-E 1400 and 3 pts.)
- Emerald Circuit – Post a clean lap in Versus (Online) to complete (reward is 4 pts.)
20 points are needed for the Ascari KZ1R. 40 points will yield the Jaguar C-X75.
This set of challenges will expire on April 7.