Forza Horizon 5 Series 6 Summer playlist – How to complete Photo Challenge, rewards, and more

The end of Series 5 in Forza Horizon 5 has arrived, but a new one is right behind it. Series 6 is here, as players will now be jettisoned into the summer season. Like with any new season, it comes with a brand new set of challenges, and rewards. So, what’s new for this week in FH5? Let’s take a look.

All Forza Horizon 5 Series 6 Summer playlist challenges

#Forzathaon Weekly Challenges

Own and drive the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

Win a A class Drag Race with SRT Demon

Upgrade it and win a S1 class race with SRT Demon

Take a photo of SRT Demon

Complete all four, and you will get five points, along with 80 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

Play an Event Blueprint that was created by another player

Earn nine stars at Danger Signs in any Vans and Utility vehicle at ‘S1’ class

Take a picture of any vehicle

Paint your vehicle’s body

Spend 25,000 CR on upgrades for any French vehicle

Win a Road Race in any vehicle upgraded to ‘X’ class

Change the color of your vehicle’s window tint

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 10 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.

Weekly Race Challenges

Complete “Fine Art” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and 1959 Porsche 356)

Complete EventLab challenge (rewards are Toyota AT38 and 3 pts.)

Complete Seasonal Playground Games (rewards are 1992 Honda NSX-R and 3 pts.)

Complete Danger Sign challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

Complete Speed Trap challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

Complete Speed Zone challenge (rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

Complete Seasonal Championship (rewards are Morgan 3 Wheeler and 5 pts.)

Weekly Challenges

Photo Challenge – Photo the 2016 Porsche Cayman G14 at the Farid Rueda Lion Mural in Playa Azul (rewards are Clothing Reward and 2 pts.)

Horizon Open – Earn two Levels in Horizon Open (rewards are 50,000 CCR and 2 pts.)

Horizon Open – Complete a Custom race in Horizon Open (rewards are 2016 M-B AMG C 63 and 2 pts.)

Collectibles – Make Horizon Festival even more vibrant by smashing 25 paint barrels (rewards are Clothing Rewards and 3 pts.)

Monthly Rivals

Horizon Story – Complete the Drift Club story (rewards are Ford Mach-E 1400 and 3 pts.)

Emerald Circuit – Post a clean lap in Versus (Online) to complete (reward is 4 pts.)

20 points are needed for the Ascari KZ1R. 40 points will yield the Jaguar C-X75.

This set of challenges will expire on April 7.