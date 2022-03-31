How to smash paint barrels in Forza Horizon 5

Throughout each series, the Forza Horizon 5 development team traditionally adds new and unique items that have be crushed. These items have ranged from static items like solar panels, to Series-themed items like tank and dinosaur piñatas. For Series 6, a new kind of item has been added into the Horizon Festival in Mexico: paint barrels. And, you won’t need to go scurrying around for a custom race in order to find and break these items.

So, how can you smash paint barrels in Forza Horizon 5? Let’s take a look.

For this challenge, you won’t need to find a created race in EventLab in order to find and crush the paint barrels. Instead, you’ll want to head back to where it all started in Forza Horizon 5: the Horizon Mexico Festival site.

In Series 6, the Horizon Festival home site has been filled with stacks of paint barrels. These barrels are scattered all over the area.

All you will have to do is drive around the Horizon Festival site, and look for these barrels. Then, line up the vehicle and hit accelerate to crush those barrels into bits.