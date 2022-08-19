Full Achievements list for Tower of Fantasy

These are gonna take a while.

Image via Hotta Studio

Split into six categories and 18 subcategories, (some of which contain dozens of individual goals) Tower of Fantasy’s list of achievements is absolutely gargantuan. In general, this just reflects the very large size of the game itself, as most of these achievements are things you’ll probably accomplish just by playing the game normally. There aren’t too many with ridiculous requirements you need to go out of your way to complete.

This achievements come with a mix of different rewards, but every single one grants you at least some Achievement currency. Collecting this currency will eventually reward you with more powerful gold nuclei, proofs of purchase, and mighty mushrooms as you reach certain thresholds.

Related: The best gifts for each simulacrum in Tower of Fantasy

Growth

Screenshot by Gamepur

Level

The Story BeginsReach Wanderer level 105 Achievement currency
The New GuyReach Wanderer level 1510 Achievement currency
I’m SomebodyReach Wanderer level 2515 Achievement currency
Esteemed FigureReach Wanderer level 3520 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
The World is Your OysterReach Wanderer level 4530 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals

Vehicles

First RideOwn 1 vehicle5 Achievement currency
Got a FleetOwn 4 vehicles10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Car ShowOwn 7 vehicles15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals

Relics

Relic OwnerOwn 2 relics5 Achievement currency
Relic TraderOwn 5 relics10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Relic CollectorOwn 10 relics15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
Relic ExpertOwn 15 relics20 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
Walking MuseumOwn 20 relics25 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
My PreciousOwn 1 SSR relic7 Achievement currency
Proud OwnerOwn 4 SSR relics10 Achievement currency, 15 Dark crystals
Grand SlamOwn 8 SSR relics15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals

Currency

BrokeSpend all the Gold from your backpack7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Big SpenderSpend over 100,000 Gold7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
VIP CustomerSpend over 500,000 Gold10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
High RollerSpend over 1,000,000 Gold15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
Piggy BankObtain over 100,000 Gold7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
Walking VaultObtain over 500,000 Gold10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Deep PocketObtain over 1,000,000 Gold15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals

Exploration

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ruins

A-01 NewbieClear Ruin A-01 (easy)5 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
A-02 NewbieClear Ruin A-02 (easy)5 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
A-03 NewbieClear Ruin A-03 (easy)5 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
A-01 EliteClear Ruin A-01 (normal)10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
A-02 EliteClear Ruin A-02 (normal)10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
A-03 EliteClear Ruin A-03 (normal)10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
A-01 ExpertClear Ruin A-01 (hard)15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
A-02 ExpertClear Ruin A-02 (hard)15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
A-03 ExpertClear Ruin A-03 (hard)15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
B-01 NewbieClear Ruin B-01 (easy)5 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
B-02 NewbieClear Ruin B-02 (easy)5 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
B-03 NewbieClear Ruin B-03 (easy)5 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
B-01 EliteClear Ruin B-01 (normal)10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
B-02 EliteClear Ruin B-02 (normal)10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
B-03 EliteClear Ruin B-03 (normal)10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
B-01 ExpertClear Ruin B-01 (hard)15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
B-02 ExpertClear Ruin B-02 (hard)15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
B-03 ExpertClear Ruin B-03 (hard)15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
C-01 NewbieClear Ruin C-01 (easy)5 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
C-02 NewbieClear Ruin C-02 (easy)5 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
C-03 NewbieClear Ruin C-03 (easy)5 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
C-01 EliteClear Ruin C-01 (normal)10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
C-02 EliteClear Ruin C-02 (normal)10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
C-03 EliteClear Ruin C-03 (normal)10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
C-01 ExpertClear Ruin C-01 (hard)15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
C-02 ExpertClear Ruin C-02 (hard)15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
C-03 ExpertClear Ruin C-03 (hard)15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
D-01 NewbieClear Ruin D-01 (easy)5 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
D-02 NewbieClear Ruin D-02 (easy)5 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
D-03 NewbieClear Ruin D-03 (easy)5 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
D-01 EliteClear Ruin D-01 (normal)10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
D-02 EliteClear Ruin D-02 (normal)10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
D-03 EliteClear Ruin D-03 (normal)10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
D-01 ExpertClear Ruin D-01 (hard)15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
D-02 ExpertClear Ruin D-02 (hard)15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
D-03 ExpertClear Ruin D-03 (hard)15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
E-01 NewbieClear Ruin E-01 (easy)5 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
E-02 NewbieClear Ruin E-02 (easy)5 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
E-03 NewbieClear Ruin E-03 (easy)5 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
E-01 EliteClear Ruin E-01 (normal)10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
E-02 EliteClear Ruin E-02 (normal)10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
E-03 EliteClear Ruin E-03 (normal)10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
E-01 ExpertClear Ruin E-01 (hard)15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
E-02 ExpertClear Ruin E-02 (hard)15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
E-03 ExpertClear Ruin E-03 (hard)15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals

Area

HobbyistSpend 100 minutes on one single game session7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
Hardcore WandererSpend 500 minutes on one single game session7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
ShhhhhGet caught 10 times while investigating furniture7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
On the RadarInvestigate furniture 50 times7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Free FallingSurvive a remarkable free fall7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
Metal DetectorFind 1 treasure hid by other Wanderers7 Achievement currency
Gold DiggerFind 50 treasure hid by other Wanderers10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Treasure HunterFind 100 treasure hid by other Wanderers15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
Growing Gills…Get drowned 50 times7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Big StrideRun over 10 kilometers5 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
AthleteRun over 40 kilometers10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
MarathonerRun over 70 kilometers15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
Jetboard LearnerTravel 10 kilometers on the Jetboard5 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
Jetboard RiderTravel 40 kilometers on the Jetboard10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Jetboard MasterTravel 70 kilometers on the Jetboard15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
Newbie SwimmerSwim over 10 kilometers5 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
Expert SwimmerSwim over 40 kilometers10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
I’m a BoatSwim over 70 kilometers15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
Haul your WeightClimb over 10 kilometers5 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
MountaineerClimb over 40 kilometers10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Up and UpClimb over 70 kilometers15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
Newbie GliderGlide over 10 kilometers5 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
Expert GliderGlide over 40 kilometers10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Sky MasterGlide over 70 kilometers15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals

Battle

Image via Hotta Studio

The Monster

Lyme the SwindlerDefeat Lyme the Swindler in Swindler’s Hideout5 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Gamma Mouse SqueakDefeat Gamma Mouse Squeak in Rat’s Den5 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
ZoltDefeat Zolt in Rat’s Den5 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
BloodspineDefeat Bloodspine in Barrenstown5 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Marsha the ShroomerDefeat Marsha the Shroomer in Northern Ring Ranges5 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Enom the BullseyeDefeat Enom the Bullseye in Northern Ring Ranges5 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Vharm the SlyDefeat Vharm the Sly east of Rusty Belt5 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
WickedsDefeat Wickeds in Hyena Shelter5 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Udian the MaskedDefeat Udian the Masked in Hyena Shelter5 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Deekin the LunaticDefeat Deekin the Lunatic northeast of the shelter5 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Bohm the GiantDefeat Bohm the Giant northeast of Barrenstown5 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Vulgraf the TerribleDefeat Vulgraf the Terrible in Southern Ring Ranges5 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Delta Mouse JedDefeat Delta Mouse Jed in Rat’s Den5 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Severed Hand: BenDefeat Severed Hand: Ben in Banges Factories5 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Severed Hand: KaiDefeat Severed Hand: Kai in Banges Factories7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
KetosDefeat Ketos south of Banges Omnium Tower7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Londor the SentinelDefeat Londor the Sentinel west of Banges Factories7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Beta Mouse BenDefeat Beta Mouse Ben in Roams between Signal Station Ruins and Loen Dock7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Yaha the “Mad”Defeat Yaha the “Mad” in Battle Training Camp7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Alpha Mouse MitchDefeat Alpha Mouse Mitch in Rat’s Den7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
JudasDefeat Judas in Rat’s Den7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
“Sharp-Eyed” ChuDefeat “Sharp-Eyed” Chu in Rat’s Den7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Rampant CloneDefeat Rampant Clone in Signal Station Ruins7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
OkkaDefeat Okka on Raincaller Island7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
HethluDefeat Hethlu at Raincaller Island Port7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
SmoliDefeat Smoli on Raincaller Island7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
SendyrsDefeat Sendyrs on Raincaller Island Bridge Beach7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
JeraDefeat Jera in Ravager Stronghold7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
RaralDefeat Raral in Ravager Stronghold7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
JackDefeat Jack in Ravager Stronghold7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
The Fanatic Defeat The Fanatic in Heely’s Secret Base7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
HeelyDefeat Heely in Heely’s Secret Base7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
The LighterDefeat The Lighter beneath the Seventh Day Forest Waterfall7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
FifisDefeat Fifis in Heely’s Secret Base South7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
The Fall of MunechikaDefeat Samurai Munechika at Transport Hub West7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
The Fall of OnimaruDefeat Samurai Onimaru in Hyena Outpost South7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
The Fall of NagamitsuDefeat Samurai Nagamitsu at Goldrush Mountain7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
The Fall of IzumiDefeat Samurai Izumi at the South Peak of Goldrush Mountain7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
The Fall of KotetsuDefeat Samurai Kotetsu in Rose Garden7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
The Fall of MuramasaDefeat Samurai Muramasa at Banges Shelter Borders7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
The Fall of KagehideDefeat Samurai Kagehide south of Crown Omnium Tower7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Berserker AxeDefeat Berserker Axe at Seaforth Dock West7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Berserker HammerDefeat Berserker Hammer at the South Peak of Goldrush Mountain7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Berserker GreatswordDefeat Berserker Greatsword in Rose Garden7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Noah the PriestDefeat Noah the Priest in Hyena Outpost South7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Eber the PriestDefeat Eber the Priest in Corridor to Warren Shelter7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Lun the LieutenantDefeat Lun the Lieutenant at Seaforth Dock7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Zee the LieutenantDefeat Zee the Lieutenant at The Lumina7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
The TyrantDefeat Inquisitor Tyranny in Hyena Outpost North7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Purge: Aberrant 003Defeat Aberration Subject 003 in Abandoned Pit Fortress7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Purge: Aberrant 005Defeat Aberration Subject 005 in Abandoned Pit Fortress7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Purge: Aberrant 006Defeat Aberration Subject 006 in Abandoned Pit Fortress7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Purge: Aberrant 007Defeat Aberration Subject 007 in Abandoned Pit Fortress7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Purge: Aberrant 008Defeat Aberration Subject 008 in Abandoned Pit Fortress7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
OceanusDefeat Inquisitor Oceanus at Warren Shelter North Port7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
CoeusDefeat Inquisitor Coeus near the Cooling Port south of Warren Snowfield7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
CriusDefeat Inquisitor Crius in West Highlands of Warren Omnium Tower7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
HyperionDefeat Inquisitor Hyperion in Saag Passage Fort7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
IapetusDefeat Inquisitor Iapetus near the Cooling Port south of Warren Snowfield7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
TheiaDefeat Inquisitor Theia in the Southwest Lowlands of Aarniel Fortress7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
RheaDefeat Inquisitor Rhea in Aarniel Fortress7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
ThemisDefeat Inquisitor Themis in East Mountains of Aarniel Fortress7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
MnemosyneDefeat Inquisitor Mnemosyne in Southern Naa Fjords Fort7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
PhoebeDefeat Inquisitor Phoebe in South Highlands of Warren Omnium Tower7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
TethysDefeat Inquisitor Tethys in Saag Passage Southeast7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
ChronosDefeat Inquisitor Chronos in Saag Passage South7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
SurturDefeat Surtur near Banges Shelter7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
BergelmirDefeat Bergelmir at the North Peak of Banges Farms7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
FárbautiDefeat Fárbauti at the mountain near Navia Omnium Tower7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
MimirDefeat Mimir near the ancient roads in Navia7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
UtgardaDefeat Utgarda on the Crown Mines Coast7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Caid the TherapistDefeat Caid the Therapist in Raincaller Island Ravager’s Camp7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
GuanglongDefeat Guanglong: Betrayer on Artificial Island7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
LockdownDefeat Lockdown: Type X Patrol Droid on Artificial Island7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
OttoDefeat Otto: Wildwing on Artificial Island7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
PhillyDefeat Philly: Rust on Artificial Island7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Big RatDefeat Big Rat: Type S12 Security Droid on Artificial Island7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Angry AberrantDefeat Ex-Researcher: Angry Aberrant on Artificial Island7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Bohemian AberrantDefeat Ex-Researcher: Bohemian Aberrant on Artificial Island 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Lazy AberrantDefeat Ex-Researcher: Lazy Aberrant on Artificial Island7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Silver HelmetDefeat Island Watch: Silver Helmet on Artificial Island7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Raging FireDefeat Island Watch: Raging Fire on Artificial Island7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals

Boss

Robarg!Defeat Robarg in Tomb of Thorns30 Achievement currency, 30 Dark crystals, 1 Gold nucleus
ApophisDefeat Apophis in North Highlands of Banges Factories30 Achievement currency, 30 Dark crystals, 1 Gold nucleus
Frost BotDefeat Frost Bot at Navia Bay South30 Achievement currency, 30 Dark crystals, 1 Gold nucleus
LuciaDefeat Lady Lucia in Rose Garden30 Achievement currency, 30 Dark crystals, 1 Gold nucleus
SobekDefeat Sobek in Fiendish Swamp30 Achievement currency, 30 Dark crystals, 1 Gold nucleus
Aberrant Franken!Defeat Aberrant Franken!10 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
Minotaur!Defeat Minotaur!10 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
Hyenatron!Defeat Hyenatron!10 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
Vulcan!Defeat Vulcan!30 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
Chiron the Centaur!Defeat Chiron the Centaur!10 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals

Phantasm

Bygone Phantasm floor 20Reach Bygone Phantasm floor 2010 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Bygone Phantasm floor 40Reach Bygone Phantasm floor 4010 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Bygone Phantasm floor 60Reach Bygone Phantasm floor 6010 Achievement currency, 15 Dark crystals
Bygone Phantasm floor 80Reach Bygone Phantasm floor 8010 Achievement currency, 15 Dark crystals
Bygone Phantasm floor 100Reach Bygone Phantasm floor 10015 Achievement currency, 15 Dark crystals
Bygone Phantasm floor 150Reach Bygone Phantasm floor 15015 Achievement currency, 25 Dark crystals
Bygone Phantasm floor 200Reach Bygone Phantasm floor 20020 Achievement currency, 25 Dark crystals
Bygone Phantasm floor 250Reach Bygone Phantasm floor 25020 Achievement currency, 25 Dark crystals
Bygone Phantasm floor 300Reach Bygone Phantasm floor 30020 Achievement currency, 30 Dark crystals

United

Spacetime Breakthrough IIIClear Spacetime Training Ground, Difficulty: 3, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time5 Achievement currency, 100 regular Energy crystal dust
Spacetime Breakthrough IVClear Spacetime Training Ground, Difficulty: 4, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time6 Achievement currency, 200 level 40 Energy crystal dust
Spacetime Breakthrough VClear Spacetime Training Ground, Difficulty: 5, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time7 Achievement currency, 300 level 40 Energy crystal dust
Spacetime Breakthrough VIClear Spacetime Training Ground, Difficulty: 6, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time8 Achievement currency, 300 level 50 Energy crystal dust
Spacetime Breakthrough VIIClear Spacetime Training Ground, Difficulty: 7, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time9 Achievement currency, 400 level 50 Energy crystal dust
Desperado Run IIIClear Deepsea Stronghold, Difficulty: 3, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time5 Achievement currency, 100 regular Energy crystal dust
Desperado Run IVClear Deepsea Stronghold, Difficulty: 4, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time6 Achievement currency, 200 level 40 Energy crystal dust
Desperado Run VClear Deepsea Stronghold, Difficulty: 5, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time7 Achievement currency, 300 level 40 Energy crystal dust
Desperado Run VIClear Deepsea Stronghold, Difficulty: 6, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time8 Achievement currency, 300 level 50 Energy crystal dust
Desperado Run VIIClear Deepsea Stronghold, Difficulty: 7, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time9 Achievement currency, 400 level 50 Energy crystal dust
Death Rush IIIClear Deepsea Proving Ground, Difficulty: 3, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time5 Achievement currency, 100 regular Energy crystal dust
Death Rush IVClear Deepsea Proving Ground, Difficulty: 4, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time6 Achievement currency, 200 level 40 Energy crystal dust
Death Rush VClear Deepsea Proving Ground, Difficulty: 5, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time7 Achievement currency, 300 level 40 Energy crystal dust
Death Rush VIClear Deepsea Proving Ground, Difficulty: 6, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time8 Achievement currency, 300 level 50 Energy crystal dust
Death Rush VIIClear Deepsea Proving Ground, Difficulty: 7, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time9 Achievement currency, 400 level 50 Energy crystal dust
Quarantine Zone Hunter IIIClear Quarantine Zone, Difficulty: 3, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time5 Achievement currency, 100 regular Energy crystal dust
Quarantine Zone Hunter IVClear Quarantine Zone, Difficulty: 4, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time6 Achievement currency, 200 level 40 Energy crystal dust
Quarantine Zone Hunter VClear Quarantine Zone, Difficulty: 5, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time7 Achievement currency, 300 level 40 Energy crystal dust
Quarantine Zone Hunter VIClear Quarantine Zone, Difficulty: 6, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time8 Achievement currency, 300 level 50 Energy crystal dust
Quarantine Zone Hunter VIIClear Quarantine Zone, Difficulty: 7, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time9 Achievement currency, 400 level 50 Energy crystal dust
Hyenas Slayer IIIClear Hyenas Arena, Difficulty: 3, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time5 Achievement currency, 100 regular Energy crystal dust
Hyenas Slayer IVClear Hyenas Arena, Difficulty: 4, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time6 Achievement currency, 200 level 40 Energy crystal dust
Hyenas Slayer VClear Hyenas Arena, Difficulty: 5, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time7 Achievement currency, 300 level 40 Energy crystal dust
Hyenas Slayer VIClear Hyenas Arena, Difficulty: 6, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time8 Achievement currency, 300 level 50 Energy crystal dust
Hyenas Slayer VIIClear Hyenas Arena, Difficulty: 7, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time9 Achievement currency, 400 level 50 Energy crystal dust

Others

The 101st Time’s the CharmGet defeated 100 times7 Achievement currency
More than I can handleTake so much damage that it’s beyond your maximum HP7 Achievement currency
Bunny HunterCatch 1,000 rabbits7 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
Show TimeTrigger Phantasia for a total of 10 minutes7 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
Never Say NeverGet defeated by the Sandworm 10 times7 Achievement currency
Death RushClear Deepsea Proving Grounds on level 3 under 8 minutes with teammates’ HP no less than 20%7 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
EliteReach the Elite rank in Apex League7 Achievement currency, 50 Dark crystals
SergeantReach the Sergeant rank in Apex League7 Achievement currency, 50 Dark crystals
CommanderReach the Commander rank in Apex League7 Achievement currency, 50 Dark crystals
Star GeneralReach the Star General rank in Apex League7 Achievement currency, 100 Dark crystals
Battle LordReach the Battle Lord rank in Apex League7 Achievement currency, 150 Dark crystals
Grand MarshalReach the Grand Marshall rank in Apex League7 Achievement currency, 200 Dark crystals

Life

Screenshot by Gamepur

Plant

Lettuce ShortageGather 25 Lettuce5 Achievement currency
Lettuce SurplusGather 50 Lettuce10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
Lettuce AbundanceGather 100 Lettuce15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Mushroom ShortageGather 25 Mushroom5 Achievement currency
Mushroom SurplusGather 50 Mushroom10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
Mushroom AbundanceGather 100 Mushroom15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Homi Grain ShortageGather 25 Homi Grain5 Achievement currency
Homi Grain SurplusGather 50 Homi Grain10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
Homi Grain AbundanceGather 100 Homi Grain15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Broccoli ShortageGather 25 Broccoli5 Achievement currency
Broccoli SurplusGather 50 Broccoli10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
Broccoli AbundanceGather 100 Broccoli15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Firecap ShortageGather 25 Firecap5 Achievement currency
Firecap SurplusGather 50 Firecap10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
Firecap AbundanceGather 100 Firecap15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Potato ShortageGather 25 Potato5 Achievement currency
Potato SurplusGather 50 Potato10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
Potato AbundanceGather 100 Potato15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Strawberry ShortageGather 25 Strawberry5 Achievement currency
Strawberry SurplusGather 50 Strawberry10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
Strawberry AbundanceGather 100 Strawberry15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Firedragon Fruit ShortageGather 25 Firedragon Fruit5 Achievement currency
Firedragon Fruit SurplusGather 50 Firedragon Fruit10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
Firedragon Fruit AbundanceGather 100 Firedragon Fruit15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Black Truffle ShortageGather 25 Black Truffle5 Achievement currency
Black Truffle SurplusGather 50 Black Truffle10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
Black Truffle AbundanceGather 100 Black Truffle15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Purple Yam ShortageGather 25 Purple Yam5 Achievement currency
Purple Yam SurplusGather 50 Purple Yam10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
Purple Yam AbundanceGather 100 Purple Yam15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Chili ShortageGather 25 Chili5 Achievement currency
Chili SurplusGather 50 Chili10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
Chili AbundanceGather 100 Chili15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Sand Onion ShortageGather 25 Sand Onion5 Achievement currency
Sand Onion SurplusGather 50 Sand Onion10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
Sand Onion AbundanceGather 100 Sand Onion15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Aloe ShortageGather 25 Aloe5 Achievement currency
Aloe SurplusGather 50 Aloe10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
Aloe AbundanceGather 100 Aloe15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Rose Petal ShortageGather 25 Rose Petal5 Achievement currency
Rose Petal SurplusGather 50 Rose Petal10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
Rose Petal AbundanceGather 100 Rose Petal15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Beet ShortageGather 25 Beet5 Achievement currency
Beet SurplusGather 50 Beet10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
Beet AbundanceGather 100 Beet15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Desert Melon ShortageGather 25 Desert Melon5 Achievement currency
Desert Melon SurplusGather 50 Desert Melon10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
Desert Melon AbundanceGather 100 Desert Melon15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Pumpkin ShortageGather 25 Pumpkin5 Achievement currency
Pumpkin SurplusGather 50 Pumpkin10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
Pumpkin AbundanceGather 100 Pumpkin15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
White Jade Radish ShortageGather 25 White Jade Radish5 Achievement currency
White Jade Radish SurplusGather 50 White Jade Radish10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
White Jade Radish AbundanceGather 100 White Jade Radish15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Ball Cactus ShortageGather 25 Ball Cactus5 Achievement currency
Ball Cactus SurplusGather 50 Ball Cactus10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
Ball Cactus AbundanceGather 100 Ball Cactus15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals

Beast

Conch ShortageHave 25 Conch in the backpack5 Achievement currency
Conch SurplusHave 50 Conch in the backpack10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
Conch AbundanceHave 100 Conch in the backpack15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Scallop ShortageHave 25 Scallops in the backpack5 Achievement currency
Scallop SurplusHave 50 Scallops in the backpack10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
Scallop AbundanceHave 100 Scallops in the backpack15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Carrion Snail ShortageHave 25 Carrion Snails in the backpack5 Achievement currency
Carrion Snail SurplusHave 50 Carrion Snails in the backpack10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
Carrion Snail AbundanceHave 100 Carrion Snails in the backpack15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Electric Eel ShortageHave 25 Electric Eels in the backpack5 Achievement currency
Electric Eel SurplusHave 50 Electric Eels in the backpack10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
Electric Eel AbundanceHave 100 Electric Eels in the backpack15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Hermit Crab ShortageHave 25 Hermit Crabs in the backpack5 Achievement currency
Hermit Crab SurplusHave 50 Hermit Crabs in the backpack10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
Hermit Crab AbundanceHave 100 Hermit Crabs in the backpack15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Fleshy Tail ShortageHave 25 Fleshy Tails in the backpack5 Achievement currency
Fleshy Tail SurplusHave 50 Fleshy Tails in the backpack10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
Fleshy Tail AbundanceHave 100 Fleshy Tails in the backpack15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Rib ShortageHave 25 Ribs in the backpack5 Achievement currency
Rib SurplusHave 50 Ribs in the backpack10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
Rib AbundanceHave 100 Ribs in the backpack15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals

Cooking

Nom Nom NomEat 30 recovery dishes while at full HP7 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
AppetizersDiscover 5 cooking recipes7 Achievement currency
Proper MealDiscover 15 cooking recipes10 Achievement currency, 15 Dark crystals
A FeastDiscover 30 cooking recipes15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals

Missions

Screenshot by Gamepur

Aesperia

Decode the RockComplete mission: Decode the Rock7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
Last HitComplete mission: Last Hit7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
ChoicesComplete mission: Choices15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Anomaly at the Omnium TowerComplete mission: Anomaly at the Omnium Tower15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
HykrosComplete mission: Hykros7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
Astrum AcquiredComplete mission: Astrum Acquired7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
Shut Down Omnium TowerComplete mission: Shut Down Omnium Tower7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
Set SailComplete mission: Set Sail7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
The LandingComplete mission: The Landing7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
Cetus Island Ahoy!Complete mission: Cetus Island Ahoy!7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
GoodbyeComplete mission: Meet Again7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
SweeperComplete mission: Sweeper7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
RampageComplete mission: Rampage7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
DaybreakComplete mission: Daybreak7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
The BasementComplete mission: Basement7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
Abandoned BaseComplete mission: Abandoned Base7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
Final FateComplete mission: Fate7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
Crisis Resolved 2Complete mission: Crisis Resolved 27 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
Shining StonesComplete side mission: Shining Stones7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Amy’s RevengeComplete side mission: Amy’s Revenge7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Rampaging MushroomComplete side mission: Rampaging Mushroom15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals

Others

Newbie AgentComplete 20 Bounty missions7 Achievement currency
Elite AgentComplete 100 Bounty missions10 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
Ace AgentComplete 250 Bounty missions15 Achievement currency, 25 Dark crystals

Social Networking

Screenshot by Gamepur

Friends

I Have a Friend…Have 1 friend7 Achievement currency
My BuddiesHave 10 friends10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
SocializerHave 20 friends15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals

Crew

Humble DisguiseJoin or create a Crew7 Achievement currency, 30 Dark crystals

© 2022, Gamepur. All rights reserved