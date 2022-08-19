Full Achievements list for Tower of Fantasy

Split into six categories and 18 subcategories, (some of which contain dozens of individual goals) Tower of Fantasy’s list of achievements is absolutely gargantuan. In general, this just reflects the very large size of the game itself, as most of these achievements are things you’ll probably accomplish just by playing the game normally. There aren’t too many with ridiculous requirements you need to go out of your way to complete.

This achievements come with a mix of different rewards, but every single one grants you at least some Achievement currency. Collecting this currency will eventually reward you with more powerful gold nuclei, proofs of purchase, and mighty mushrooms as you reach certain thresholds.

Growth

Screenshot by Gamepur

Level

The Story Begins Reach Wanderer level 10 5 Achievement currency The New Guy Reach Wanderer level 15 10 Achievement currency I’m Somebody Reach Wanderer level 25 15 Achievement currency Esteemed Figure Reach Wanderer level 35 20 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals The World is Your Oyster Reach Wanderer level 45 30 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals

Vehicles

First Ride Own 1 vehicle 5 Achievement currency Got a Fleet Own 4 vehicles 10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Car Show Own 7 vehicles 15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals

Relics

Relic Owner Own 2 relics 5 Achievement currency Relic Trader Own 5 relics 10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Relic Collector Own 10 relics 15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals Relic Expert Own 15 relics 20 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals Walking Museum Own 20 relics 25 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals My Precious Own 1 SSR relic 7 Achievement currency Proud Owner Own 4 SSR relics 10 Achievement currency, 15 Dark crystals Grand Slam Own 8 SSR relics 15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals

Currency

Broke Spend all the Gold from your backpack 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Big Spender Spend over 100,000 Gold 7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals VIP Customer Spend over 500,000 Gold 10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals High Roller Spend over 1,000,000 Gold 15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals Piggy Bank Obtain over 100,000 Gold 7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals Walking Vault Obtain over 500,000 Gold 10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Deep Pocket Obtain over 1,000,000 Gold 15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals

Exploration

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ruins

A-01 Newbie Clear Ruin A-01 (easy) 5 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals A-02 Newbie Clear Ruin A-02 (easy) 5 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals A-03 Newbie Clear Ruin A-03 (easy) 5 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals A-01 Elite Clear Ruin A-01 (normal) 10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals A-02 Elite Clear Ruin A-02 (normal) 10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals A-03 Elite Clear Ruin A-03 (normal) 10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals A-01 Expert Clear Ruin A-01 (hard) 15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals A-02 Expert Clear Ruin A-02 (hard) 15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals A-03 Expert Clear Ruin A-03 (hard) 15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals B-01 Newbie Clear Ruin B-01 (easy) 5 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals B-02 Newbie Clear Ruin B-02 (easy) 5 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals B-03 Newbie Clear Ruin B-03 (easy) 5 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals B-01 Elite Clear Ruin B-01 (normal) 10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals B-02 Elite Clear Ruin B-02 (normal) 10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals B-03 Elite Clear Ruin B-03 (normal) 10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals B-01 Expert Clear Ruin B-01 (hard) 15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals B-02 Expert Clear Ruin B-02 (hard) 15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals B-03 Expert Clear Ruin B-03 (hard) 15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals C-01 Newbie Clear Ruin C-01 (easy) 5 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals C-02 Newbie Clear Ruin C-02 (easy) 5 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals C-03 Newbie Clear Ruin C-03 (easy) 5 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals C-01 Elite Clear Ruin C-01 (normal) 10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals C-02 Elite Clear Ruin C-02 (normal) 10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals C-03 Elite Clear Ruin C-03 (normal) 10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals C-01 Expert Clear Ruin C-01 (hard) 15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals C-02 Expert Clear Ruin C-02 (hard) 15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals C-03 Expert Clear Ruin C-03 (hard) 15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals D-01 Newbie Clear Ruin D-01 (easy) 5 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals D-02 Newbie Clear Ruin D-02 (easy) 5 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals D-03 Newbie Clear Ruin D-03 (easy) 5 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals D-01 Elite Clear Ruin D-01 (normal) 10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals D-02 Elite Clear Ruin D-02 (normal) 10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals D-03 Elite Clear Ruin D-03 (normal) 10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals D-01 Expert Clear Ruin D-01 (hard) 15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals D-02 Expert Clear Ruin D-02 (hard) 15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals D-03 Expert Clear Ruin D-03 (hard) 15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals E-01 Newbie Clear Ruin E-01 (easy) 5 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals E-02 Newbie Clear Ruin E-02 (easy) 5 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals E-03 Newbie Clear Ruin E-03 (easy) 5 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals E-01 Elite Clear Ruin E-01 (normal) 10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals E-02 Elite Clear Ruin E-02 (normal) 10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals E-03 Elite Clear Ruin E-03 (normal) 10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals E-01 Expert Clear Ruin E-01 (hard) 15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals E-02 Expert Clear Ruin E-02 (hard) 15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals E-03 Expert Clear Ruin E-03 (hard) 15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals

Area

Hobbyist Spend 100 minutes on one single game session 7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals Hardcore Wanderer Spend 500 minutes on one single game session 7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals Shhhhh Get caught 10 times while investigating furniture 7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals On the Radar Investigate furniture 50 times 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Free Falling Survive a remarkable free fall 7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals Metal Detector Find 1 treasure hid by other Wanderers 7 Achievement currency Gold Digger Find 50 treasure hid by other Wanderers 10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Treasure Hunter Find 100 treasure hid by other Wanderers 15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals Growing Gills… Get drowned 50 times 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Big Stride Run over 10 kilometers 5 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals Athlete Run over 40 kilometers 10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Marathoner Run over 70 kilometers 15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals Jetboard Learner Travel 10 kilometers on the Jetboard 5 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals Jetboard Rider Travel 40 kilometers on the Jetboard 10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Jetboard Master Travel 70 kilometers on the Jetboard 15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals Newbie Swimmer Swim over 10 kilometers 5 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals Expert Swimmer Swim over 40 kilometers 10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals I’m a Boat Swim over 70 kilometers 15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals Haul your Weight Climb over 10 kilometers 5 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals Mountaineer Climb over 40 kilometers 10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Up and Up Climb over 70 kilometers 15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals Newbie Glider Glide over 10 kilometers 5 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals Expert Glider Glide over 40 kilometers 10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Sky Master Glide over 70 kilometers 15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals

Battle

Image via Hotta Studio

The Monster

Lyme the Swindler Defeat Lyme the Swindler in Swindler’s Hideout 5 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Gamma Mouse Squeak Defeat Gamma Mouse Squeak in Rat’s Den 5 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Zolt Defeat Zolt in Rat’s Den 5 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Bloodspine Defeat Bloodspine in Barrenstown 5 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Marsha the Shroomer Defeat Marsha the Shroomer in Northern Ring Ranges 5 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Enom the Bullseye Defeat Enom the Bullseye in Northern Ring Ranges 5 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Vharm the Sly Defeat Vharm the Sly east of Rusty Belt 5 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Wickeds Defeat Wickeds in Hyena Shelter 5 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Udian the Masked Defeat Udian the Masked in Hyena Shelter 5 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Deekin the Lunatic Defeat Deekin the Lunatic northeast of the shelter 5 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Bohm the Giant Defeat Bohm the Giant northeast of Barrenstown 5 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Vulgraf the Terrible Defeat Vulgraf the Terrible in Southern Ring Ranges 5 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Delta Mouse Jed Defeat Delta Mouse Jed in Rat’s Den 5 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Severed Hand: Ben Defeat Severed Hand: Ben in Banges Factories 5 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Severed Hand: Kai Defeat Severed Hand: Kai in Banges Factories 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Ketos Defeat Ketos south of Banges Omnium Tower 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Londor the Sentinel Defeat Londor the Sentinel west of Banges Factories 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Beta Mouse Ben Defeat Beta Mouse Ben in Roams between Signal Station Ruins and Loen Dock 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Yaha the “Mad” Defeat Yaha the “Mad” in Battle Training Camp 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Alpha Mouse Mitch Defeat Alpha Mouse Mitch in Rat’s Den 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Judas Defeat Judas in Rat’s Den 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals “Sharp-Eyed” Chu Defeat “Sharp-Eyed” Chu in Rat’s Den 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Rampant Clone Defeat Rampant Clone in Signal Station Ruins 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Okka Defeat Okka on Raincaller Island 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Hethlu Defeat Hethlu at Raincaller Island Port 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Smoli Defeat Smoli on Raincaller Island 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Sendyrs Defeat Sendyrs on Raincaller Island Bridge Beach 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Jera Defeat Jera in Ravager Stronghold 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Raral Defeat Raral in Ravager Stronghold 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Jack Defeat Jack in Ravager Stronghold 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals The Fanatic Defeat The Fanatic in Heely’s Secret Base 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Heely Defeat Heely in Heely’s Secret Base 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals The Lighter Defeat The Lighter beneath the Seventh Day Forest Waterfall 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Fifis Defeat Fifis in Heely’s Secret Base South 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals The Fall of Munechika Defeat Samurai Munechika at Transport Hub West 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals The Fall of Onimaru Defeat Samurai Onimaru in Hyena Outpost South 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals The Fall of Nagamitsu Defeat Samurai Nagamitsu at Goldrush Mountain 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals The Fall of Izumi Defeat Samurai Izumi at the South Peak of Goldrush Mountain 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals The Fall of Kotetsu Defeat Samurai Kotetsu in Rose Garden 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals The Fall of Muramasa Defeat Samurai Muramasa at Banges Shelter Borders 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals The Fall of Kagehide Defeat Samurai Kagehide south of Crown Omnium Tower 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Berserker Axe Defeat Berserker Axe at Seaforth Dock West 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Berserker Hammer Defeat Berserker Hammer at the South Peak of Goldrush Mountain 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Berserker Greatsword Defeat Berserker Greatsword in Rose Garden 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Noah the Priest Defeat Noah the Priest in Hyena Outpost South 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Eber the Priest Defeat Eber the Priest in Corridor to Warren Shelter 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Lun the Lieutenant Defeat Lun the Lieutenant at Seaforth Dock 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Zee the Lieutenant Defeat Zee the Lieutenant at The Lumina 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals The Tyrant Defeat Inquisitor Tyranny in Hyena Outpost North 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Purge: Aberrant 003 Defeat Aberration Subject 003 in Abandoned Pit Fortress 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Purge: Aberrant 005 Defeat Aberration Subject 005 in Abandoned Pit Fortress 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Purge: Aberrant 006 Defeat Aberration Subject 006 in Abandoned Pit Fortress 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Purge: Aberrant 007 Defeat Aberration Subject 007 in Abandoned Pit Fortress 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Purge: Aberrant 008 Defeat Aberration Subject 008 in Abandoned Pit Fortress 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Oceanus Defeat Inquisitor Oceanus at Warren Shelter North Port 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Coeus Defeat Inquisitor Coeus near the Cooling Port south of Warren Snowfield 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Crius Defeat Inquisitor Crius in West Highlands of Warren Omnium Tower 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Hyperion Defeat Inquisitor Hyperion in Saag Passage Fort 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Iapetus Defeat Inquisitor Iapetus near the Cooling Port south of Warren Snowfield 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Theia Defeat Inquisitor Theia in the Southwest Lowlands of Aarniel Fortress 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Rhea Defeat Inquisitor Rhea in Aarniel Fortress 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Themis Defeat Inquisitor Themis in East Mountains of Aarniel Fortress 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Mnemosyne Defeat Inquisitor Mnemosyne in Southern Naa Fjords Fort 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Phoebe Defeat Inquisitor Phoebe in South Highlands of Warren Omnium Tower 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Tethys Defeat Inquisitor Tethys in Saag Passage Southeast 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Chronos Defeat Inquisitor Chronos in Saag Passage South 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Surtur Defeat Surtur near Banges Shelter 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Bergelmir Defeat Bergelmir at the North Peak of Banges Farms 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Fárbauti Defeat Fárbauti at the mountain near Navia Omnium Tower 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Mimir Defeat Mimir near the ancient roads in Navia 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Utgarda Defeat Utgarda on the Crown Mines Coast 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Caid the Therapist Defeat Caid the Therapist in Raincaller Island Ravager’s Camp 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Guanglong Defeat Guanglong: Betrayer on Artificial Island 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Lockdown Defeat Lockdown: Type X Patrol Droid on Artificial Island 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Otto Defeat Otto: Wildwing on Artificial Island 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Philly Defeat Philly: Rust on Artificial Island 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Big Rat Defeat Big Rat: Type S12 Security Droid on Artificial Island 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Angry Aberrant Defeat Ex-Researcher: Angry Aberrant on Artificial Island 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Bohemian Aberrant Defeat Ex-Researcher: Bohemian Aberrant on Artificial Island 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Lazy Aberrant Defeat Ex-Researcher: Lazy Aberrant on Artificial Island 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Silver Helmet Defeat Island Watch: Silver Helmet on Artificial Island 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Raging Fire Defeat Island Watch: Raging Fire on Artificial Island 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals

Boss

Robarg! Defeat Robarg in Tomb of Thorns 30 Achievement currency, 30 Dark crystals, 1 Gold nucleus Apophis Defeat Apophis in North Highlands of Banges Factories 30 Achievement currency, 30 Dark crystals, 1 Gold nucleus Frost Bot Defeat Frost Bot at Navia Bay South 30 Achievement currency, 30 Dark crystals, 1 Gold nucleus Lucia Defeat Lady Lucia in Rose Garden 30 Achievement currency, 30 Dark crystals, 1 Gold nucleus Sobek Defeat Sobek in Fiendish Swamp 30 Achievement currency, 30 Dark crystals, 1 Gold nucleus Aberrant Franken! Defeat Aberrant Franken! 10 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals Minotaur! Defeat Minotaur! 10 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals Hyenatron! Defeat Hyenatron! 10 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals Vulcan! Defeat Vulcan! 30 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals Chiron the Centaur! Defeat Chiron the Centaur! 10 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals

Phantasm

Bygone Phantasm floor 20 Reach Bygone Phantasm floor 20 10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Bygone Phantasm floor 40 Reach Bygone Phantasm floor 40 10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Bygone Phantasm floor 60 Reach Bygone Phantasm floor 60 10 Achievement currency, 15 Dark crystals Bygone Phantasm floor 80 Reach Bygone Phantasm floor 80 10 Achievement currency, 15 Dark crystals Bygone Phantasm floor 100 Reach Bygone Phantasm floor 100 15 Achievement currency, 15 Dark crystals Bygone Phantasm floor 150 Reach Bygone Phantasm floor 150 15 Achievement currency, 25 Dark crystals Bygone Phantasm floor 200 Reach Bygone Phantasm floor 200 20 Achievement currency, 25 Dark crystals Bygone Phantasm floor 250 Reach Bygone Phantasm floor 250 20 Achievement currency, 25 Dark crystals Bygone Phantasm floor 300 Reach Bygone Phantasm floor 300 20 Achievement currency, 30 Dark crystals

United

Spacetime Breakthrough III Clear Spacetime Training Ground, Difficulty: 3, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time 5 Achievement currency, 100 regular Energy crystal dust Spacetime Breakthrough IV Clear Spacetime Training Ground, Difficulty: 4, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time 6 Achievement currency, 200 level 40 Energy crystal dust Spacetime Breakthrough V Clear Spacetime Training Ground, Difficulty: 5, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time 7 Achievement currency, 300 level 40 Energy crystal dust Spacetime Breakthrough VI Clear Spacetime Training Ground, Difficulty: 6, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time 8 Achievement currency, 300 level 50 Energy crystal dust Spacetime Breakthrough VII Clear Spacetime Training Ground, Difficulty: 7, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time 9 Achievement currency, 400 level 50 Energy crystal dust Desperado Run III Clear Deepsea Stronghold, Difficulty: 3, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time 5 Achievement currency, 100 regular Energy crystal dust Desperado Run IV Clear Deepsea Stronghold, Difficulty: 4, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time 6 Achievement currency, 200 level 40 Energy crystal dust Desperado Run V Clear Deepsea Stronghold, Difficulty: 5, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time 7 Achievement currency, 300 level 40 Energy crystal dust Desperado Run VI Clear Deepsea Stronghold, Difficulty: 6, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time 8 Achievement currency, 300 level 50 Energy crystal dust Desperado Run VII Clear Deepsea Stronghold, Difficulty: 7, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time 9 Achievement currency, 400 level 50 Energy crystal dust Death Rush III Clear Deepsea Proving Ground, Difficulty: 3, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time 5 Achievement currency, 100 regular Energy crystal dust Death Rush IV Clear Deepsea Proving Ground, Difficulty: 4, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time 6 Achievement currency, 200 level 40 Energy crystal dust Death Rush V Clear Deepsea Proving Ground, Difficulty: 5, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time 7 Achievement currency, 300 level 40 Energy crystal dust Death Rush VI Clear Deepsea Proving Ground, Difficulty: 6, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time 8 Achievement currency, 300 level 50 Energy crystal dust Death Rush VII Clear Deepsea Proving Ground, Difficulty: 7, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time 9 Achievement currency, 400 level 50 Energy crystal dust Quarantine Zone Hunter III Clear Quarantine Zone, Difficulty: 3, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time 5 Achievement currency, 100 regular Energy crystal dust Quarantine Zone Hunter IV Clear Quarantine Zone, Difficulty: 4, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time 6 Achievement currency, 200 level 40 Energy crystal dust Quarantine Zone Hunter V Clear Quarantine Zone, Difficulty: 5, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time 7 Achievement currency, 300 level 40 Energy crystal dust Quarantine Zone Hunter VI Clear Quarantine Zone, Difficulty: 6, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time 8 Achievement currency, 300 level 50 Energy crystal dust Quarantine Zone Hunter VII Clear Quarantine Zone, Difficulty: 7, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time 9 Achievement currency, 400 level 50 Energy crystal dust Hyenas Slayer III Clear Hyenas Arena, Difficulty: 3, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time 5 Achievement currency, 100 regular Energy crystal dust Hyenas Slayer IV Clear Hyenas Arena, Difficulty: 4, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time 6 Achievement currency, 200 level 40 Energy crystal dust Hyenas Slayer V Clear Hyenas Arena, Difficulty: 5, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time 7 Achievement currency, 300 level 40 Energy crystal dust Hyenas Slayer VI Clear Hyenas Arena, Difficulty: 6, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time 8 Achievement currency, 300 level 50 Energy crystal dust Hyenas Slayer VII Clear Hyenas Arena, Difficulty: 7, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time 9 Achievement currency, 400 level 50 Energy crystal dust

Others

The 101st Time’s the Charm Get defeated 100 times 7 Achievement currency More than I can handle Take so much damage that it’s beyond your maximum HP 7 Achievement currency Bunny Hunter Catch 1,000 rabbits 7 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals Show Time Trigger Phantasia for a total of 10 minutes 7 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals Never Say Never Get defeated by the Sandworm 10 times 7 Achievement currency Death Rush Clear Deepsea Proving Grounds on level 3 under 8 minutes with teammates’ HP no less than 20% 7 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals Elite Reach the Elite rank in Apex League 7 Achievement currency, 50 Dark crystals Sergeant Reach the Sergeant rank in Apex League 7 Achievement currency, 50 Dark crystals Commander Reach the Commander rank in Apex League 7 Achievement currency, 50 Dark crystals Star General Reach the Star General rank in Apex League 7 Achievement currency, 100 Dark crystals Battle Lord Reach the Battle Lord rank in Apex League 7 Achievement currency, 150 Dark crystals Grand Marshal Reach the Grand Marshall rank in Apex League 7 Achievement currency, 200 Dark crystals

Life

Screenshot by Gamepur

Plant

Lettuce Shortage Gather 25 Lettuce 5 Achievement currency Lettuce Surplus Gather 50 Lettuce 10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals Lettuce Abundance Gather 100 Lettuce 15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Mushroom Shortage Gather 25 Mushroom 5 Achievement currency Mushroom Surplus Gather 50 Mushroom 10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals Mushroom Abundance Gather 100 Mushroom 15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Homi Grain Shortage Gather 25 Homi Grain 5 Achievement currency Homi Grain Surplus Gather 50 Homi Grain 10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals Homi Grain Abundance Gather 100 Homi Grain 15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Broccoli Shortage Gather 25 Broccoli 5 Achievement currency Broccoli Surplus Gather 50 Broccoli 10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals Broccoli Abundance Gather 100 Broccoli 15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Firecap Shortage Gather 25 Firecap 5 Achievement currency Firecap Surplus Gather 50 Firecap 10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals Firecap Abundance Gather 100 Firecap 15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Potato Shortage Gather 25 Potato 5 Achievement currency Potato Surplus Gather 50 Potato 10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals Potato Abundance Gather 100 Potato 15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Strawberry Shortage Gather 25 Strawberry 5 Achievement currency Strawberry Surplus Gather 50 Strawberry 10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals Strawberry Abundance Gather 100 Strawberry 15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Firedragon Fruit Shortage Gather 25 Firedragon Fruit 5 Achievement currency Firedragon Fruit Surplus Gather 50 Firedragon Fruit 10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals Firedragon Fruit Abundance Gather 100 Firedragon Fruit 15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Black Truffle Shortage Gather 25 Black Truffle 5 Achievement currency Black Truffle Surplus Gather 50 Black Truffle 10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals Black Truffle Abundance Gather 100 Black Truffle 15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Purple Yam Shortage Gather 25 Purple Yam 5 Achievement currency Purple Yam Surplus Gather 50 Purple Yam 10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals Purple Yam Abundance Gather 100 Purple Yam 15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Chili Shortage Gather 25 Chili 5 Achievement currency Chili Surplus Gather 50 Chili 10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals Chili Abundance Gather 100 Chili 15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Sand Onion Shortage Gather 25 Sand Onion 5 Achievement currency Sand Onion Surplus Gather 50 Sand Onion 10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals Sand Onion Abundance Gather 100 Sand Onion 15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Aloe Shortage Gather 25 Aloe 5 Achievement currency Aloe Surplus Gather 50 Aloe 10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals Aloe Abundance Gather 100 Aloe 15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Rose Petal Shortage Gather 25 Rose Petal 5 Achievement currency Rose Petal Surplus Gather 50 Rose Petal 10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals Rose Petal Abundance Gather 100 Rose Petal 15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Beet Shortage Gather 25 Beet 5 Achievement currency Beet Surplus Gather 50 Beet 10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals Beet Abundance Gather 100 Beet 15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Desert Melon Shortage Gather 25 Desert Melon 5 Achievement currency Desert Melon Surplus Gather 50 Desert Melon 10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals Desert Melon Abundance Gather 100 Desert Melon 15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Pumpkin Shortage Gather 25 Pumpkin 5 Achievement currency Pumpkin Surplus Gather 50 Pumpkin 10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals Pumpkin Abundance Gather 100 Pumpkin 15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals White Jade Radish Shortage Gather 25 White Jade Radish 5 Achievement currency White Jade Radish Surplus Gather 50 White Jade Radish 10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals White Jade Radish Abundance Gather 100 White Jade Radish 15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Ball Cactus Shortage Gather 25 Ball Cactus 5 Achievement currency Ball Cactus Surplus Gather 50 Ball Cactus 10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals Ball Cactus Abundance Gather 100 Ball Cactus 15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals

Beast

Conch Shortage Have 25 Conch in the backpack 5 Achievement currency Conch Surplus Have 50 Conch in the backpack 10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals Conch Abundance Have 100 Conch in the backpack 15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Scallop Shortage Have 25 Scallops in the backpack 5 Achievement currency Scallop Surplus Have 50 Scallops in the backpack 10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals Scallop Abundance Have 100 Scallops in the backpack 15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Carrion Snail Shortage Have 25 Carrion Snails in the backpack 5 Achievement currency Carrion Snail Surplus Have 50 Carrion Snails in the backpack 10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals Carrion Snail Abundance Have 100 Carrion Snails in the backpack 15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Electric Eel Shortage Have 25 Electric Eels in the backpack 5 Achievement currency Electric Eel Surplus Have 50 Electric Eels in the backpack 10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals Electric Eel Abundance Have 100 Electric Eels in the backpack 15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Hermit Crab Shortage Have 25 Hermit Crabs in the backpack 5 Achievement currency Hermit Crab Surplus Have 50 Hermit Crabs in the backpack 10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals Hermit Crab Abundance Have 100 Hermit Crabs in the backpack 15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Fleshy Tail Shortage Have 25 Fleshy Tails in the backpack 5 Achievement currency Fleshy Tail Surplus Have 50 Fleshy Tails in the backpack 10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals Fleshy Tail Abundance Have 100 Fleshy Tails in the backpack 15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Rib Shortage Have 25 Ribs in the backpack 5 Achievement currency Rib Surplus Have 50 Ribs in the backpack 10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals Rib Abundance Have 100 Ribs in the backpack 15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals

Cooking

Nom Nom Nom Eat 30 recovery dishes while at full HP 7 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals Appetizers Discover 5 cooking recipes 7 Achievement currency Proper Meal Discover 15 cooking recipes 10 Achievement currency, 15 Dark crystals A Feast Discover 30 cooking recipes 15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals

Missions

Screenshot by Gamepur

Aesperia

Decode the Rock Complete mission: Decode the Rock 7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals Last Hit Complete mission: Last Hit 7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals Choices Complete mission: Choices 15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Anomaly at the Omnium Tower Complete mission: Anomaly at the Omnium Tower 15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals Hykros Complete mission: Hykros 7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals Astrum Acquired Complete mission: Astrum Acquired 7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals Shut Down Omnium Tower Complete mission: Shut Down Omnium Tower 7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals Set Sail Complete mission: Set Sail 7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals The Landing Complete mission: The Landing 7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals Cetus Island Ahoy! Complete mission: Cetus Island Ahoy! 7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals Goodbye Complete mission: Meet Again 7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals Sweeper Complete mission: Sweeper 7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals Rampage Complete mission: Rampage 7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals Daybreak Complete mission: Daybreak 7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals The Basement Complete mission: Basement 7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals Abandoned Base Complete mission: Abandoned Base 7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals Final Fate Complete mission: Fate 7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals Crisis Resolved 2 Complete mission: Crisis Resolved 2 7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals Shining Stones Complete side mission: Shining Stones 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Amy’s Revenge Complete side mission: Amy’s Revenge 7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Rampaging Mushroom Complete side mission: Rampaging Mushroom 15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals

Others

Newbie Agent Complete 20 Bounty missions 7 Achievement currency Elite Agent Complete 100 Bounty missions 10 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals Ace Agent Complete 250 Bounty missions 15 Achievement currency, 25 Dark crystals

Social Networking

Screenshot by Gamepur

Friends

I Have a Friend… Have 1 friend 7 Achievement currency My Buddies Have 10 friends 10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals Socializer Have 20 friends 15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals

Crew