Full Achievements list for Tower of Fantasy
These are gonna take a while.
Split into six categories and 18 subcategories, (some of which contain dozens of individual goals) Tower of Fantasy’s list of achievements is absolutely gargantuan. In general, this just reflects the very large size of the game itself, as most of these achievements are things you’ll probably accomplish just by playing the game normally. There aren’t too many with ridiculous requirements you need to go out of your way to complete.
This achievements come with a mix of different rewards, but every single one grants you at least some Achievement currency. Collecting this currency will eventually reward you with more powerful gold nuclei, proofs of purchase, and mighty mushrooms as you reach certain thresholds.
Growth
Level
|The Story Begins
|Reach Wanderer level 10
|5 Achievement currency
|The New Guy
|Reach Wanderer level 15
|10 Achievement currency
|I’m Somebody
|Reach Wanderer level 25
|15 Achievement currency
|Esteemed Figure
|Reach Wanderer level 35
|20 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|The World is Your Oyster
|Reach Wanderer level 45
|30 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
Vehicles
|First Ride
|Own 1 vehicle
|5 Achievement currency
|Got a Fleet
|Own 4 vehicles
|10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Car Show
|Own 7 vehicles
|15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
Relics
|Relic Owner
|Own 2 relics
|5 Achievement currency
|Relic Trader
|Own 5 relics
|10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Relic Collector
|Own 10 relics
|15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
|Relic Expert
|Own 15 relics
|20 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
|Walking Museum
|Own 20 relics
|25 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
|My Precious
|Own 1 SSR relic
|7 Achievement currency
|Proud Owner
|Own 4 SSR relics
|10 Achievement currency, 15 Dark crystals
|Grand Slam
|Own 8 SSR relics
|15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
Currency
|Broke
|Spend all the Gold from your backpack
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Big Spender
|Spend over 100,000 Gold
|7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|VIP Customer
|Spend over 500,000 Gold
|10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|High Roller
|Spend over 1,000,000 Gold
|15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
|Piggy Bank
|Obtain over 100,000 Gold
|7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|Walking Vault
|Obtain over 500,000 Gold
|10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Deep Pocket
|Obtain over 1,000,000 Gold
|15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
Exploration
Ruins
|A-01 Newbie
|Clear Ruin A-01 (easy)
|5 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|A-02 Newbie
|Clear Ruin A-02 (easy)
|5 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|A-03 Newbie
|Clear Ruin A-03 (easy)
|5 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|A-01 Elite
|Clear Ruin A-01 (normal)
|10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|A-02 Elite
|Clear Ruin A-02 (normal)
|10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|A-03 Elite
|Clear Ruin A-03 (normal)
|10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|A-01 Expert
|Clear Ruin A-01 (hard)
|15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
|A-02 Expert
|Clear Ruin A-02 (hard)
|15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
|A-03 Expert
|Clear Ruin A-03 (hard)
|15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
|B-01 Newbie
|Clear Ruin B-01 (easy)
|5 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|B-02 Newbie
|Clear Ruin B-02 (easy)
|5 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|B-03 Newbie
|Clear Ruin B-03 (easy)
|5 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|B-01 Elite
|Clear Ruin B-01 (normal)
|10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|B-02 Elite
|Clear Ruin B-02 (normal)
|10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|B-03 Elite
|Clear Ruin B-03 (normal)
|10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|B-01 Expert
|Clear Ruin B-01 (hard)
|15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
|B-02 Expert
|Clear Ruin B-02 (hard)
|15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
|B-03 Expert
|Clear Ruin B-03 (hard)
|15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
|C-01 Newbie
|Clear Ruin C-01 (easy)
|5 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|C-02 Newbie
|Clear Ruin C-02 (easy)
|5 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|C-03 Newbie
|Clear Ruin C-03 (easy)
|5 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|C-01 Elite
|Clear Ruin C-01 (normal)
|10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|C-02 Elite
|Clear Ruin C-02 (normal)
|10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|C-03 Elite
|Clear Ruin C-03 (normal)
|10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|C-01 Expert
|Clear Ruin C-01 (hard)
|15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
|C-02 Expert
|Clear Ruin C-02 (hard)
|15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
|C-03 Expert
|Clear Ruin C-03 (hard)
|15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
|D-01 Newbie
|Clear Ruin D-01 (easy)
|5 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|D-02 Newbie
|Clear Ruin D-02 (easy)
|5 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|D-03 Newbie
|Clear Ruin D-03 (easy)
|5 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|D-01 Elite
|Clear Ruin D-01 (normal)
|10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|D-02 Elite
|Clear Ruin D-02 (normal)
|10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|D-03 Elite
|Clear Ruin D-03 (normal)
|10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|D-01 Expert
|Clear Ruin D-01 (hard)
|15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
|D-02 Expert
|Clear Ruin D-02 (hard)
|15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
|D-03 Expert
|Clear Ruin D-03 (hard)
|15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
|E-01 Newbie
|Clear Ruin E-01 (easy)
|5 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|E-02 Newbie
|Clear Ruin E-02 (easy)
|5 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|E-03 Newbie
|Clear Ruin E-03 (easy)
|5 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|E-01 Elite
|Clear Ruin E-01 (normal)
|10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|E-02 Elite
|Clear Ruin E-02 (normal)
|10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|E-03 Elite
|Clear Ruin E-03 (normal)
|10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|E-01 Expert
|Clear Ruin E-01 (hard)
|15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
|E-02 Expert
|Clear Ruin E-02 (hard)
|15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
|E-03 Expert
|Clear Ruin E-03 (hard)
|15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
Area
|Hobbyist
|Spend 100 minutes on one single game session
|7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|Hardcore Wanderer
|Spend 500 minutes on one single game session
|7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|Shhhhh
|Get caught 10 times while investigating furniture
|7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|On the Radar
|Investigate furniture 50 times
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Free Falling
|Survive a remarkable free fall
|7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|Metal Detector
|Find 1 treasure hid by other Wanderers
|7 Achievement currency
|Gold Digger
|Find 50 treasure hid by other Wanderers
|10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Treasure Hunter
|Find 100 treasure hid by other Wanderers
|15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
|Growing Gills…
|Get drowned 50 times
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Big Stride
|Run over 10 kilometers
|5 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|Athlete
|Run over 40 kilometers
|10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Marathoner
|Run over 70 kilometers
|15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
|Jetboard Learner
|Travel 10 kilometers on the Jetboard
|5 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|Jetboard Rider
|Travel 40 kilometers on the Jetboard
|10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Jetboard Master
|Travel 70 kilometers on the Jetboard
|15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
|Newbie Swimmer
|Swim over 10 kilometers
|5 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|Expert Swimmer
|Swim over 40 kilometers
|10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|I’m a Boat
|Swim over 70 kilometers
|15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
|Haul your Weight
|Climb over 10 kilometers
|5 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|Mountaineer
|Climb over 40 kilometers
|10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Up and Up
|Climb over 70 kilometers
|15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
|Newbie Glider
|Glide over 10 kilometers
|5 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|Expert Glider
|Glide over 40 kilometers
|10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Sky Master
|Glide over 70 kilometers
|15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
Battle
The Monster
|Lyme the Swindler
|Defeat Lyme the Swindler in Swindler’s Hideout
|5 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Gamma Mouse Squeak
|Defeat Gamma Mouse Squeak in Rat’s Den
|5 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Zolt
|Defeat Zolt in Rat’s Den
|5 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Bloodspine
|Defeat Bloodspine in Barrenstown
|5 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Marsha the Shroomer
|Defeat Marsha the Shroomer in Northern Ring Ranges
|5 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Enom the Bullseye
|Defeat Enom the Bullseye in Northern Ring Ranges
|5 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Vharm the Sly
|Defeat Vharm the Sly east of Rusty Belt
|5 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Wickeds
|Defeat Wickeds in Hyena Shelter
|5 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Udian the Masked
|Defeat Udian the Masked in Hyena Shelter
|5 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Deekin the Lunatic
|Defeat Deekin the Lunatic northeast of the shelter
|5 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Bohm the Giant
|Defeat Bohm the Giant northeast of Barrenstown
|5 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Vulgraf the Terrible
|Defeat Vulgraf the Terrible in Southern Ring Ranges
|5 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Delta Mouse Jed
|Defeat Delta Mouse Jed in Rat’s Den
|5 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Severed Hand: Ben
|Defeat Severed Hand: Ben in Banges Factories
|5 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Severed Hand: Kai
|Defeat Severed Hand: Kai in Banges Factories
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Ketos
|Defeat Ketos south of Banges Omnium Tower
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Londor the Sentinel
|Defeat Londor the Sentinel west of Banges Factories
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Beta Mouse Ben
|Defeat Beta Mouse Ben in Roams between Signal Station Ruins and Loen Dock
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Yaha the “Mad”
|Defeat Yaha the “Mad” in Battle Training Camp
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Alpha Mouse Mitch
|Defeat Alpha Mouse Mitch in Rat’s Den
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Judas
|Defeat Judas in Rat’s Den
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|“Sharp-Eyed” Chu
|Defeat “Sharp-Eyed” Chu in Rat’s Den
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Rampant Clone
|Defeat Rampant Clone in Signal Station Ruins
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Okka
|Defeat Okka on Raincaller Island
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Hethlu
|Defeat Hethlu at Raincaller Island Port
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Smoli
|Defeat Smoli on Raincaller Island
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Sendyrs
|Defeat Sendyrs on Raincaller Island Bridge Beach
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Jera
|Defeat Jera in Ravager Stronghold
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Raral
|Defeat Raral in Ravager Stronghold
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Jack
|Defeat Jack in Ravager Stronghold
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|The Fanatic
|Defeat The Fanatic in Heely’s Secret Base
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Heely
|Defeat Heely in Heely’s Secret Base
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|The Lighter
|Defeat The Lighter beneath the Seventh Day Forest Waterfall
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Fifis
|Defeat Fifis in Heely’s Secret Base South
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|The Fall of Munechika
|Defeat Samurai Munechika at Transport Hub West
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|The Fall of Onimaru
|Defeat Samurai Onimaru in Hyena Outpost South
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|The Fall of Nagamitsu
|Defeat Samurai Nagamitsu at Goldrush Mountain
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|The Fall of Izumi
|Defeat Samurai Izumi at the South Peak of Goldrush Mountain
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|The Fall of Kotetsu
|Defeat Samurai Kotetsu in Rose Garden
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|The Fall of Muramasa
|Defeat Samurai Muramasa at Banges Shelter Borders
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|The Fall of Kagehide
|Defeat Samurai Kagehide south of Crown Omnium Tower
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Berserker Axe
|Defeat Berserker Axe at Seaforth Dock West
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Berserker Hammer
|Defeat Berserker Hammer at the South Peak of Goldrush Mountain
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Berserker Greatsword
|Defeat Berserker Greatsword in Rose Garden
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Noah the Priest
|Defeat Noah the Priest in Hyena Outpost South
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Eber the Priest
|Defeat Eber the Priest in Corridor to Warren Shelter
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Lun the Lieutenant
|Defeat Lun the Lieutenant at Seaforth Dock
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Zee the Lieutenant
|Defeat Zee the Lieutenant at The Lumina
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|The Tyrant
|Defeat Inquisitor Tyranny in Hyena Outpost North
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Purge: Aberrant 003
|Defeat Aberration Subject 003 in Abandoned Pit Fortress
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Purge: Aberrant 005
|Defeat Aberration Subject 005 in Abandoned Pit Fortress
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Purge: Aberrant 006
|Defeat Aberration Subject 006 in Abandoned Pit Fortress
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Purge: Aberrant 007
|Defeat Aberration Subject 007 in Abandoned Pit Fortress
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Purge: Aberrant 008
|Defeat Aberration Subject 008 in Abandoned Pit Fortress
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Oceanus
|Defeat Inquisitor Oceanus at Warren Shelter North Port
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Coeus
|Defeat Inquisitor Coeus near the Cooling Port south of Warren Snowfield
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Crius
|Defeat Inquisitor Crius in West Highlands of Warren Omnium Tower
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Hyperion
|Defeat Inquisitor Hyperion in Saag Passage Fort
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Iapetus
|Defeat Inquisitor Iapetus near the Cooling Port south of Warren Snowfield
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Theia
|Defeat Inquisitor Theia in the Southwest Lowlands of Aarniel Fortress
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Rhea
|Defeat Inquisitor Rhea in Aarniel Fortress
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Themis
|Defeat Inquisitor Themis in East Mountains of Aarniel Fortress
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Mnemosyne
|Defeat Inquisitor Mnemosyne in Southern Naa Fjords Fort
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Phoebe
|Defeat Inquisitor Phoebe in South Highlands of Warren Omnium Tower
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Tethys
|Defeat Inquisitor Tethys in Saag Passage Southeast
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Chronos
|Defeat Inquisitor Chronos in Saag Passage South
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Surtur
|Defeat Surtur near Banges Shelter
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Bergelmir
|Defeat Bergelmir at the North Peak of Banges Farms
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Fárbauti
|Defeat Fárbauti at the mountain near Navia Omnium Tower
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Mimir
|Defeat Mimir near the ancient roads in Navia
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Utgarda
|Defeat Utgarda on the Crown Mines Coast
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Caid the Therapist
|Defeat Caid the Therapist in Raincaller Island Ravager’s Camp
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Guanglong
|Defeat Guanglong: Betrayer on Artificial Island
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Lockdown
|Defeat Lockdown: Type X Patrol Droid on Artificial Island
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Otto
|Defeat Otto: Wildwing on Artificial Island
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Philly
|Defeat Philly: Rust on Artificial Island
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Big Rat
|Defeat Big Rat: Type S12 Security Droid on Artificial Island
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Angry Aberrant
|Defeat Ex-Researcher: Angry Aberrant on Artificial Island
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Bohemian Aberrant
|Defeat Ex-Researcher: Bohemian Aberrant on Artificial Island
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Lazy Aberrant
|Defeat Ex-Researcher: Lazy Aberrant on Artificial Island
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Silver Helmet
|Defeat Island Watch: Silver Helmet on Artificial Island
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Raging Fire
|Defeat Island Watch: Raging Fire on Artificial Island
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Boss
|Robarg!
|Defeat Robarg in Tomb of Thorns
|30 Achievement currency, 30 Dark crystals, 1 Gold nucleus
|Apophis
|Defeat Apophis in North Highlands of Banges Factories
|30 Achievement currency, 30 Dark crystals, 1 Gold nucleus
|Frost Bot
|Defeat Frost Bot at Navia Bay South
|30 Achievement currency, 30 Dark crystals, 1 Gold nucleus
|Lucia
|Defeat Lady Lucia in Rose Garden
|30 Achievement currency, 30 Dark crystals, 1 Gold nucleus
|Sobek
|Defeat Sobek in Fiendish Swamp
|30 Achievement currency, 30 Dark crystals, 1 Gold nucleus
|Aberrant Franken!
|Defeat Aberrant Franken!
|10 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
|Minotaur!
|Defeat Minotaur!
|10 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
|Hyenatron!
|Defeat Hyenatron!
|10 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
|Vulcan!
|Defeat Vulcan!
|30 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
|Chiron the Centaur!
|Defeat Chiron the Centaur!
|10 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
Phantasm
|Bygone Phantasm floor 20
|Reach Bygone Phantasm floor 20
|10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Bygone Phantasm floor 40
|Reach Bygone Phantasm floor 40
|10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Bygone Phantasm floor 60
|Reach Bygone Phantasm floor 60
|10 Achievement currency, 15 Dark crystals
|Bygone Phantasm floor 80
|Reach Bygone Phantasm floor 80
|10 Achievement currency, 15 Dark crystals
|Bygone Phantasm floor 100
|Reach Bygone Phantasm floor 100
|15 Achievement currency, 15 Dark crystals
|Bygone Phantasm floor 150
|Reach Bygone Phantasm floor 150
|15 Achievement currency, 25 Dark crystals
|Bygone Phantasm floor 200
|Reach Bygone Phantasm floor 200
|20 Achievement currency, 25 Dark crystals
|Bygone Phantasm floor 250
|Reach Bygone Phantasm floor 250
|20 Achievement currency, 25 Dark crystals
|Bygone Phantasm floor 300
|Reach Bygone Phantasm floor 300
|20 Achievement currency, 30 Dark crystals
United
|Spacetime Breakthrough III
|Clear Spacetime Training Ground, Difficulty: 3, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time
|5 Achievement currency, 100 regular Energy crystal dust
|Spacetime Breakthrough IV
|Clear Spacetime Training Ground, Difficulty: 4, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time
|6 Achievement currency, 200 level 40 Energy crystal dust
|Spacetime Breakthrough V
|Clear Spacetime Training Ground, Difficulty: 5, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time
|7 Achievement currency, 300 level 40 Energy crystal dust
|Spacetime Breakthrough VI
|Clear Spacetime Training Ground, Difficulty: 6, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time
|8 Achievement currency, 300 level 50 Energy crystal dust
|Spacetime Breakthrough VII
|Clear Spacetime Training Ground, Difficulty: 7, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time
|9 Achievement currency, 400 level 50 Energy crystal dust
|Desperado Run III
|Clear Deepsea Stronghold, Difficulty: 3, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time
|5 Achievement currency, 100 regular Energy crystal dust
|Desperado Run IV
|Clear Deepsea Stronghold, Difficulty: 4, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time
|6 Achievement currency, 200 level 40 Energy crystal dust
|Desperado Run V
|Clear Deepsea Stronghold, Difficulty: 5, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time
|7 Achievement currency, 300 level 40 Energy crystal dust
|Desperado Run VI
|Clear Deepsea Stronghold, Difficulty: 6, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time
|8 Achievement currency, 300 level 50 Energy crystal dust
|Desperado Run VII
|Clear Deepsea Stronghold, Difficulty: 7, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time
|9 Achievement currency, 400 level 50 Energy crystal dust
|Death Rush III
|Clear Deepsea Proving Ground, Difficulty: 3, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time
|5 Achievement currency, 100 regular Energy crystal dust
|Death Rush IV
|Clear Deepsea Proving Ground, Difficulty: 4, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time
|6 Achievement currency, 200 level 40 Energy crystal dust
|Death Rush V
|Clear Deepsea Proving Ground, Difficulty: 5, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time
|7 Achievement currency, 300 level 40 Energy crystal dust
|Death Rush VI
|Clear Deepsea Proving Ground, Difficulty: 6, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time
|8 Achievement currency, 300 level 50 Energy crystal dust
|Death Rush VII
|Clear Deepsea Proving Ground, Difficulty: 7, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time
|9 Achievement currency, 400 level 50 Energy crystal dust
|Quarantine Zone Hunter III
|Clear Quarantine Zone, Difficulty: 3, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time
|5 Achievement currency, 100 regular Energy crystal dust
|Quarantine Zone Hunter IV
|Clear Quarantine Zone, Difficulty: 4, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time
|6 Achievement currency, 200 level 40 Energy crystal dust
|Quarantine Zone Hunter V
|Clear Quarantine Zone, Difficulty: 5, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time
|7 Achievement currency, 300 level 40 Energy crystal dust
|Quarantine Zone Hunter VI
|Clear Quarantine Zone, Difficulty: 6, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time
|8 Achievement currency, 300 level 50 Energy crystal dust
|Quarantine Zone Hunter VII
|Clear Quarantine Zone, Difficulty: 7, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time
|9 Achievement currency, 400 level 50 Energy crystal dust
|Hyenas Slayer III
|Clear Hyenas Arena, Difficulty: 3, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time
|5 Achievement currency, 100 regular Energy crystal dust
|Hyenas Slayer IV
|Clear Hyenas Arena, Difficulty: 4, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time
|6 Achievement currency, 200 level 40 Energy crystal dust
|Hyenas Slayer V
|Clear Hyenas Arena, Difficulty: 5, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time
|7 Achievement currency, 300 level 40 Energy crystal dust
|Hyenas Slayer VI
|Clear Hyenas Arena, Difficulty: 6, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time
|8 Achievement currency, 300 level 50 Energy crystal dust
|Hyenas Slayer VII
|Clear Hyenas Arena, Difficulty: 7, Time limit: 5 minutes, No one’s HP can fall below 50% at any time
|9 Achievement currency, 400 level 50 Energy crystal dust
Others
|The 101st Time’s the Charm
|Get defeated 100 times
|7 Achievement currency
|More than I can handle
|Take so much damage that it’s beyond your maximum HP
|7 Achievement currency
|Bunny Hunter
|Catch 1,000 rabbits
|7 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
|Show Time
|Trigger Phantasia for a total of 10 minutes
|7 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
|Never Say Never
|Get defeated by the Sandworm 10 times
|7 Achievement currency
|Death Rush
|Clear Deepsea Proving Grounds on level 3 under 8 minutes with teammates’ HP no less than 20%
|7 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
|Elite
|Reach the Elite rank in Apex League
|7 Achievement currency, 50 Dark crystals
|Sergeant
|Reach the Sergeant rank in Apex League
|7 Achievement currency, 50 Dark crystals
|Commander
|Reach the Commander rank in Apex League
|7 Achievement currency, 50 Dark crystals
|Star General
|Reach the Star General rank in Apex League
|7 Achievement currency, 100 Dark crystals
|Battle Lord
|Reach the Battle Lord rank in Apex League
|7 Achievement currency, 150 Dark crystals
|Grand Marshal
|Reach the Grand Marshall rank in Apex League
|7 Achievement currency, 200 Dark crystals
Life
Plant
|Lettuce Shortage
|Gather 25 Lettuce
|5 Achievement currency
|Lettuce Surplus
|Gather 50 Lettuce
|10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|Lettuce Abundance
|Gather 100 Lettuce
|15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Mushroom Shortage
|Gather 25 Mushroom
|5 Achievement currency
|Mushroom Surplus
|Gather 50 Mushroom
|10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|Mushroom Abundance
|Gather 100 Mushroom
|15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Homi Grain Shortage
|Gather 25 Homi Grain
|5 Achievement currency
|Homi Grain Surplus
|Gather 50 Homi Grain
|10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|Homi Grain Abundance
|Gather 100 Homi Grain
|15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Broccoli Shortage
|Gather 25 Broccoli
|5 Achievement currency
|Broccoli Surplus
|Gather 50 Broccoli
|10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|Broccoli Abundance
|Gather 100 Broccoli
|15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Firecap Shortage
|Gather 25 Firecap
|5 Achievement currency
|Firecap Surplus
|Gather 50 Firecap
|10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|Firecap Abundance
|Gather 100 Firecap
|15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Potato Shortage
|Gather 25 Potato
|5 Achievement currency
|Potato Surplus
|Gather 50 Potato
|10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|Potato Abundance
|Gather 100 Potato
|15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Strawberry Shortage
|Gather 25 Strawberry
|5 Achievement currency
|Strawberry Surplus
|Gather 50 Strawberry
|10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|Strawberry Abundance
|Gather 100 Strawberry
|15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Firedragon Fruit Shortage
|Gather 25 Firedragon Fruit
|5 Achievement currency
|Firedragon Fruit Surplus
|Gather 50 Firedragon Fruit
|10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|Firedragon Fruit Abundance
|Gather 100 Firedragon Fruit
|15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Black Truffle Shortage
|Gather 25 Black Truffle
|5 Achievement currency
|Black Truffle Surplus
|Gather 50 Black Truffle
|10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|Black Truffle Abundance
|Gather 100 Black Truffle
|15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Purple Yam Shortage
|Gather 25 Purple Yam
|5 Achievement currency
|Purple Yam Surplus
|Gather 50 Purple Yam
|10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|Purple Yam Abundance
|Gather 100 Purple Yam
|15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Chili Shortage
|Gather 25 Chili
|5 Achievement currency
|Chili Surplus
|Gather 50 Chili
|10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|Chili Abundance
|Gather 100 Chili
|15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Sand Onion Shortage
|Gather 25 Sand Onion
|5 Achievement currency
|Sand Onion Surplus
|Gather 50 Sand Onion
|10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|Sand Onion Abundance
|Gather 100 Sand Onion
|15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Aloe Shortage
|Gather 25 Aloe
|5 Achievement currency
|Aloe Surplus
|Gather 50 Aloe
|10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|Aloe Abundance
|Gather 100 Aloe
|15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Rose Petal Shortage
|Gather 25 Rose Petal
|5 Achievement currency
|Rose Petal Surplus
|Gather 50 Rose Petal
|10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|Rose Petal Abundance
|Gather 100 Rose Petal
|15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Beet Shortage
|Gather 25 Beet
|5 Achievement currency
|Beet Surplus
|Gather 50 Beet
|10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|Beet Abundance
|Gather 100 Beet
|15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Desert Melon Shortage
|Gather 25 Desert Melon
|5 Achievement currency
|Desert Melon Surplus
|Gather 50 Desert Melon
|10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|Desert Melon Abundance
|Gather 100 Desert Melon
|15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Pumpkin Shortage
|Gather 25 Pumpkin
|5 Achievement currency
|Pumpkin Surplus
|Gather 50 Pumpkin
|10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|Pumpkin Abundance
|Gather 100 Pumpkin
|15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|White Jade Radish Shortage
|Gather 25 White Jade Radish
|5 Achievement currency
|White Jade Radish Surplus
|Gather 50 White Jade Radish
|10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|White Jade Radish Abundance
|Gather 100 White Jade Radish
|15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Ball Cactus Shortage
|Gather 25 Ball Cactus
|5 Achievement currency
|Ball Cactus Surplus
|Gather 50 Ball Cactus
|10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|Ball Cactus Abundance
|Gather 100 Ball Cactus
|15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Beast
|Conch Shortage
|Have 25 Conch in the backpack
|5 Achievement currency
|Conch Surplus
|Have 50 Conch in the backpack
|10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|Conch Abundance
|Have 100 Conch in the backpack
|15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Scallop Shortage
|Have 25 Scallops in the backpack
|5 Achievement currency
|Scallop Surplus
|Have 50 Scallops in the backpack
|10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|Scallop Abundance
|Have 100 Scallops in the backpack
|15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Carrion Snail Shortage
|Have 25 Carrion Snails in the backpack
|5 Achievement currency
|Carrion Snail Surplus
|Have 50 Carrion Snails in the backpack
|10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|Carrion Snail Abundance
|Have 100 Carrion Snails in the backpack
|15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Electric Eel Shortage
|Have 25 Electric Eels in the backpack
|5 Achievement currency
|Electric Eel Surplus
|Have 50 Electric Eels in the backpack
|10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|Electric Eel Abundance
|Have 100 Electric Eels in the backpack
|15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Hermit Crab Shortage
|Have 25 Hermit Crabs in the backpack
|5 Achievement currency
|Hermit Crab Surplus
|Have 50 Hermit Crabs in the backpack
|10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|Hermit Crab Abundance
|Have 100 Hermit Crabs in the backpack
|15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Fleshy Tail Shortage
|Have 25 Fleshy Tails in the backpack
|5 Achievement currency
|Fleshy Tail Surplus
|Have 50 Fleshy Tails in the backpack
|10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|Fleshy Tail Abundance
|Have 100 Fleshy Tails in the backpack
|15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Rib Shortage
|Have 25 Ribs in the backpack
|5 Achievement currency
|Rib Surplus
|Have 50 Ribs in the backpack
|10 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|Rib Abundance
|Have 100 Ribs in the backpack
|15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Cooking
|Nom Nom Nom
|Eat 30 recovery dishes while at full HP
|7 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
|Appetizers
|Discover 5 cooking recipes
|7 Achievement currency
|Proper Meal
|Discover 15 cooking recipes
|10 Achievement currency, 15 Dark crystals
|A Feast
|Discover 30 cooking recipes
|15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
Missions
Aesperia
|Decode the Rock
|Complete mission: Decode the Rock
|7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|Last Hit
|Complete mission: Last Hit
|7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|Choices
|Complete mission: Choices
|15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Anomaly at the Omnium Tower
|Complete mission: Anomaly at the Omnium Tower
|15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
|Hykros
|Complete mission: Hykros
|7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|Astrum Acquired
|Complete mission: Astrum Acquired
|7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|Shut Down Omnium Tower
|Complete mission: Shut Down Omnium Tower
|7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|Set Sail
|Complete mission: Set Sail
|7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|The Landing
|Complete mission: The Landing
|7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|Cetus Island Ahoy!
|Complete mission: Cetus Island Ahoy!
|7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|Goodbye
|Complete mission: Meet Again
|7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|Sweeper
|Complete mission: Sweeper
|7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|Rampage
|Complete mission: Rampage
|7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|Daybreak
|Complete mission: Daybreak
|7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|The Basement
|Complete mission: Basement
|7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|Abandoned Base
|Complete mission: Abandoned Base
|7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|Final Fate
|Complete mission: Fate
|7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|Crisis Resolved 2
|Complete mission: Crisis Resolved 2
|7 Achievement currency, 5 Dark crystals
|Shining Stones
|Complete side mission: Shining Stones
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Amy’s Revenge
|Complete side mission: Amy’s Revenge
|7 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Rampaging Mushroom
|Complete side mission: Rampaging Mushroom
|15 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
Others
|Newbie Agent
|Complete 20 Bounty missions
|7 Achievement currency
|Elite Agent
|Complete 100 Bounty missions
|10 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
|Ace Agent
|Complete 250 Bounty missions
|15 Achievement currency, 25 Dark crystals
Social Networking
Friends
|I Have a Friend…
|Have 1 friend
|7 Achievement currency
|My Buddies
|Have 10 friends
|10 Achievement currency, 10 Dark crystals
|Socializer
|Have 20 friends
|15 Achievement currency, 20 Dark crystals
Crew
|Humble Disguise
|Join or create a Crew
|7 Achievement currency, 30 Dark crystals