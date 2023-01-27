Full Dead Space remake achievements and trophies list

Along with battling Necromorphs, those diving into the remake of Dead Space can earn plenty of trophies and achievements while partaking in its campaign. In total, there are 47 achievements for PC and Xbox players, while PlayStation fans can look to unlock 48 trophies — with the final being the coveted Platinum trophy. Here are all of the unlockable achievements and trophies in the 2023 iteration of Dead Space and what to expect when attempting to earn every one.

All achievements and trophies in the Dead Space remake

If you are wanting to unlock every milestone, you will need to complete the game at least three times over, as Impossible Mode and New Game Plus can only be played after your first playthrough. Aside from basic story trophies, the remake also tasks achievement and trophy hunters with earning 30 kills with every weapon as well as finishing the game while only using the Plasma Cutter. You can discover all of the game’s achievements and trophies below.

Story achievements and trophies

Welcome Aboard: Complete Chapter 1 on any difficulty

Lab Rat: Complete Chapter 2 on any difficulty

All Systems Go: Complete Chapter 3 on any difficulty

Cannon Fodder: Complete Chapter 4 on any difficulty

True Believer: Complete Chapter 5 on any difficulty

Greenhouse Effect: Complete Chapter 6 on any difficulty

S.O.S.: Complete Chapter 7 on any difficulty

Strange Transmissions: Complete Chapter 8 on any difficulty

Wreckage: Complete Chapter 9 on any difficulty

Keeper of the Faith: Complete Chapter 10 on any difficulty

Betrayed: Complete Chapter 11 on any difficulty

Exodus: Complete Chapter 12 on any difficulty

Final Regeneration: Discover the Hunter's Origin

Whole Again: Pursue Nicole's investigation

Set a Benchmark: Complete the game on Medium difficulty or above

Untouchable: Complete the game in Impossible Mode

Trusted Contractor: Complete New Game Plus on any difficulty mode

Gameplay achievements and trophies