Full Dead Space remake achievements and trophies list
It may take some practice with the Plasma Cutter to nab all of these.
Along with battling Necromorphs, those diving into the remake of Dead Space can earn plenty of trophies and achievements while partaking in its campaign. In total, there are 47 achievements for PC and Xbox players, while PlayStation fans can look to unlock 48 trophies — with the final being the coveted Platinum trophy. Here are all of the unlockable achievements and trophies in the 2023 iteration of Dead Space and what to expect when attempting to earn every one.
All achievements and trophies in the Dead Space remake
If you are wanting to unlock every milestone, you will need to complete the game at least three times over, as Impossible Mode and New Game Plus can only be played after your first playthrough. Aside from basic story trophies, the remake also tasks achievement and trophy hunters with earning 30 kills with every weapon as well as finishing the game while only using the Plasma Cutter. You can discover all of the game’s achievements and trophies below.
Story achievements and trophies
- Welcome Aboard: Complete Chapter 1 on any difficulty
- Lab Rat: Complete Chapter 2 on any difficulty
- All Systems Go: Complete Chapter 3 on any difficulty
- Cannon Fodder: Complete Chapter 4 on any difficulty
- True Believer: Complete Chapter 5 on any difficulty
- Greenhouse Effect: Complete Chapter 6 on any difficulty
- S.O.S.: Complete Chapter 7 on any difficulty
- Strange Transmissions: Complete Chapter 8 on any difficulty
- Wreckage: Complete Chapter 9 on any difficulty
- Keeper of the Faith: Complete Chapter 10 on any difficulty
- Betrayed: Complete Chapter 11 on any difficulty
- Exodus: Complete Chapter 12 on any difficulty
- Final Regeneration: Discover the Hunter’s Origin
- Whole Again: Pursue Nicole’s investigation
- Set a Benchmark: Complete the game on Medium difficulty or above
- Untouchable: Complete the game in Impossible Mode
- Trusted Contractor: Complete New Game Plus on any difficulty mode
Gameplay achievements and trophies
- A Cut Above: Kill 30 enemies with the Ripper
- Autofire: Kill 30 enemies with the Pulse Rifle
- Backbreaker: Kill 10 enemies with a stomp attack
- Brute Force: Kill a Brute
- Built to Order: Install every weapon upgrade
- Concordance Officer (Platinum Trophy): Collect all trophies (PlayStation only)
- Eviscerator: Kill 30 enemies with the Line Gun
- Exterminator: Kill the Leviathan
- Freeze: Use Statis on 50 enemies
- Front Toward Enemy: Survive the Shooting Gallery
- Full Arsenal: Own every weapon in the game
- Full Clearance: Create the Master Security Override
- Full Contact: Kill 30 enemies with the Contact Beam
- Get Off My Ship!: Kill the Leviathan Remnant
- Legend Teller: Collect 150 Logs
- Live with the Hot Ones: Kill 30 enemies with the Flamethrower
- Marked: Pick up a Marker Fragment for the first time
- Marksman: Dismember 50 Limbs
- Maxed Out: Fully upgrade all weapons and equipment
- Merchant: Collect all Schematics
- Mindless Prey: Kill the Hive Mind
- One Gun: Beat the game using only the Plasma Cutter
- Pack Rat: Place 25 items in Storage
- Pusher: Kill 30 enemies with the Force Gun
- Raise the Stakes: Pin an enemy
- Reunion: See the alternative ending on any difficulty mode
- Story Teller: Collect 75 Logs
- Surgeon: Dismember 500 Limbs
- There’s Alway Peng!: Find the Peng Treasure
- Wishbone: Rip off a dangling limb using Kinesis
- Z-Baller: Complete Level 6 in Zero-G Basketball