Genshin Impact 1.5 livestream details – start time, how to watch

The Genshin Impact 1.5 update is not far away and is expected to release in about two weeks. Developer miYoHo will be showing off the upcoming content in a new livestream later today.

The Genshin Impact 1.5 livestream will take place on April 16 at 12 am Eastern for America. There will be a Chinese version of the livestream at 8 am Eastern, for anyone who wishes to tune in.

Today Paimon brings you great news! The Special Program for "Genshin Impact" version 1.5 will be officially released on April 16 at 11:00 AM (UTC-5)!



The Special Program will be hosted on our official YouTube channel >>> https://t.co/q1YtwbxhtX#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/oPpbH5Fbfv — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 15, 2021

Players will be able to watch the American livestream at the Genshin Impact Youtube channel, but will need to tune in to the Genshin Impact Bilibili channel for the Chinese version.

Players can expect to see the rumored housing system in action during the stream, which is very exciting. We should also get to find out about upcoming banners, such as the apparent return of Zhongli, and new characters that have been leaked like Yanfei and Eula.

Currently, the 1.5 update is expected to release on April 27 or 28, but miYoHo should be confirming those details during the livestream. You can also expect to learn about upcoming events, new weapons, and maybe even some new Artifact Sets that might be on the way to the game.

For anyone who misses the livestream, miYoHo always leaves a video of it on the channel so that players can watch it whenever they wish, so if you tune in to the channel after the livestream is over, you can watch it on demand.