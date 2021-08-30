Genshin Impact 2.1 Hyakunin Ikki event: Start date, how to play, rewards, and more

miHoYo has announced a brand new free for all fighting tournament called Hyakunin Ikki in Genshin Impact 2.1, in which players can showcase their combat skills by defeating the opponents in tag teams of two characters. Players will have to reach the target scores in order to win and earn a ton of rewards.

The Hyakunin Ikki event will start on September 2 (10:00:00) and will go on till September 13 (03:59:59). Here are the complete details about the tournament, including the eligibility, rules, rewards, and more.

Hyakunin Ikki Eligibility and Participation details

Image via miHoYo

If you want to participate in the Hyakunin Ikki event, you will have to reach Adventure Rank 30 or above and complete the Archon Quest “Ritou Escape Plan.” There will be a total of six challenges in the event, and one challenge will unlock each day for the first six days.

To complete the challenges, players can form six tag teams of two characters of their own choice and give an event-exclusive Garyuu Art to each tag team. Players can give two Garyuu Arts to each tag team that will provide them buff in the field. Players will then have to defeat the opponents within the given time period and reach the specified score to get eligible for event rewards.

Hyakunin Ikki Event Rewards

Players who reach a specified score in each challenge to get the following rewards:

Primogems

Talent Level-Up Materials

Hero’s Wit

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Mora

Players who hit the highest score in all stages while reaching the specified value will be rewarded with namecard style “Celebration: Ikki.”