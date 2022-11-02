How to find and defeat Dendro hypostasis — Dendro hypostasis location

Genshin Impact has many types of enemies, and defeating them can grant various rewards to help you in the game. One such enemy type is the hypostases of different elements. To defeat the hypostasis, you need a playable character of their respective element. Dendro Hypostasis is one of the hardest hypostasis to find in Genshin Impact, but defeating him is easy and rewarding. Here is where to find the Dendro hypostasis and how to get to his location to defeat him.

Where to find Dendro hypostasis location in Genshin Impact

Screenshot by Gamepur

Dendro Hypostasis is located towards the southwest side of Dar al-Shifa near the waypoint to teleport. It’s in the deserts of Genshin Impact, so you must have them unlocked before looking for the Dendro Hypostasis.

How to get to Dendro Hypostasis Location

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get to the Dendro Hypostasis location, you must jump down from the hills and find a cave on the upper north side. Once you spot the cave, go inside and keep following the path, it will lead you straight to the Dendro Hypostasis.

Related: Should you pull for Nahida or Yoimiya in Genshin Impact?

How to defeat Dendro Hypostasis

Defeating Dendro Hypostasis is easy, granted, if you have one playable Dendro character. Once you combat him, you need to avoid his attacks and attack him with your best team when he is vulnerable. It’s best to keep repeating the process until his health falls 5% because then, like any other Hypostasis, he will start recovering his health.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you don’t have any Dendro character, you will not be able to destroy his cores, meaning the fight will forever continue or until all your characters die. But if you have a Dendro character, destroy the cores before he recovers his health and deal the finishing blows to win the fight.